Fifa await official communication from AIFF as suspension threat looms after Praful Patel’s ouster

World football body Fifa on Wednesday said it was awaiting an official communication regarding the setting aside of the election of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel.

“Fifa is awaiting an official communication from the AIFF concerning the said matter. We have no further comment for the time being,” a Fifa spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Delhi High court on Wednesday set aside the election of Patel in December 2016 for not following the National Sports Code. The court appointed former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi as an administrator to look into the functioning of the AIFF while also directing that fresh elections be conducted within a period of five months.

The turn of events could see the national football body suspended. The world body had suspended the Pakistan Football Federation last month because the body’s “offices and its accounts were in control of a court-appointed administrator.”

However, according to football experts, Fifa may not act in haste as it is a decision by a court of law and not a case of factionalism in the national federation or something arising out of government interference.

Patel, a former Union Minister, served as acting president of the AIFF for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008. He took over as full time president in October 2009 before being re-elected for the top job in December 2012.

He was re-elected unopposed as AIFF president for his third successive term in December last year.

Meanwhile, with the detailed judgement awaited Quraishi is yet to take charge as administrator.

As soon as the detailed judgement is available, the AIFF top brass will meet to chalk out the future course of action.