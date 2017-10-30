New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I live: Dhawan, Rohit off to brisk start in Delhi

Live updates from the first T20I match. Updates to the blog will auto-refresh.

by 
CRICKET-SRI-IND | Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP

After 10 overs, India 80/0: An eventful over from CDG – two full toss no balls in that over as the knuckle ball slips from his hands resulting in 2 free hits and a freebie four. Rohit, struggling as he is, can only find the long off fielder with his heave while Dhawan nails the cover drive for 4 with his free hit. 18 from that over! Sodhi from the other end concedes just 6 singles.

After 8 overs, India 56/0: An atypical NZ on the field today. Southee drops Rohit off de Grandhomme’s first over as the Mumbaikar struggles to get his timing again. Sodhi comes into the attack and concedes just 3 singles. Again Rohit finding the fielders, he’s on 18 off 21 now.

End of powerplay, India 46/0: Another fine over by Santner, spoiled slightly by a mis-hit four by Rohit Sharma over the short extra cover fielder off the last ball. There is turn and bounce on offer for Santner, beating both Dhawan and Rohit.

After 5 overs, India 38/0 : Dhawan continues to target Boult. Two more boundaries in the fourth over – one past short fine leg, pulled fine and then a trademark cut shot that races past third man. Southee from the other end and he concedes a boundary as well, to another cut but this is poor fielding from Ish Sodhi who dives over the ball. Dhawan the aggressor so far, moved on to 25.

After 3 overs India 21/0: The second over that starts well for NZ, goes downhill. Boult starts with an excellent away swinger that beats Dhawan but Gabbar bounces back to get two boundaries – one down to fine leg and an elegant flick wide of square leg. The last was fiercely cut but Santner puts it down at point. It was very much catchable. Southee from the other end and Rohit gets his first six with a slice over third man that evades the fielder.

1st over, India 2/0: New Zealand with spin to start, not surprisingly. Santner concedes just 2 runs in the first over, with some good line and length. Dhawan tries the sweep couple of times, fails to connect.

ALL SET FOR THE START:

We are all set for Nehraji’s farewell match to get underway. National anthems done. And a reminder that India have never defeated New Zealand in T20 internationals in five previous meetings. Kohli and Co would dearly look to reverse that statistic.

Relaxed Nehraji
Relaxed Nehraji

TEAM NEWS:

06:40 pm: Apart from Nehraji’s inclusion, the other big news is that Shreyas Iyer makes his India debut. A proud moment for the youngster. Here’s the full XI for the teams.

India: Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwa Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendar Chahal, Bumrah

New Zealand: Guptill, Munro, Williamson, Bruce, Latham, Nicholls, Colin, Santner, Southee, Boult, Sodhi

TOSS

06:30 pm: The big news – Kane Williamson wins the toss & Kiwis will bowl first. The bigger news Ashish Nehra is playing!

06:25 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Kotla in New Delhi. Or, as the match will likely be remembered for, Ashish Nehra ji’s farewell to cricket. We are minutes away from the toss and finding out if Nehraji will be in the playing XI.

