New Zealand in India

Rohit, Dhawan power India to first T20I win against New Zealand in Nehra’s swansong

India romped to a 53-run win in Delhi to give a fitting farewell to the veteran pacer, who called time on his playing career on Wednesday.

by 
SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP

A record opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan powered India to a 53-run win over New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The pair put on 158 runs - India’s best for any wicket - to take the hosts to 202-3 and then restricted the Kiwis to 149-8 and take lead in the three-match series.

Notching up their maiden win over New Zealand in the format, the Indian team gave a fitting farewell to veteran paceman Ashish Nehra, who called time on his playing career.

Nehra, 38, who retired after an injury-plagued 18-year-old career, went wicketless but was carried by his teammates in a lap of honour at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.

But Dhawan, who hit a career-best 80, and Sharma, who also made 80, stole the show. They surpassed the 136-run opening stand between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Indian batsmen also benefited from a sloppy effort by New Zealand fielders with Dhawan, on eight, and Sharma, on 16, surviving dropped chances.

Skipper Virat Kohli also got a reprieve on eight before going on to make an unbeaten 11-ball 26.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed two wickets in an over including Dhawan’s prized scalp but the damage had already been done.

While the left-handed Dhawan smashed 10 fours and 2 sixes in his 52-ball knock, Sharma also entertained the raucous home crowd during his 55-ball stay.

In reply, the New Zealand innings could never take off after losing their openers for just 18 runs inside four overs.

Martin Guptill, who scored four, fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while Colin Munro was bowled for seven by a superb yorker from fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Skipper Kane Williamson tried to revive the innings with his 24-ball 28 but Hardik Pandya got him caught behind to spell trouble for the visitors.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in an over to send back Tom Bruce and Colin De Grandhomme as the wheels came off the Kiwi chase.

Tom Latham top-scored with a valiant 39 before becoming Chahal’s second victim.

The second T20 is scheduled on Saturday in Rajkot.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.