‘Clinical performance’: Kohli hails team after crushing 53-run win in 1st T20I

India captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday, credited his side’s first ever win over New Zealand in Twenty20 Internationals to the all-round show displayed by his batters and bowlers. “Very clinical performance with the whole team. I thought the wicket was damp but Rohit [Sharma] and Shikhar [Dhawan] were outstanding. And with the ball as well, we were brilliant. The bowlers bowled where they should and the fielders backed it up,” Kohli said.

India routed the Kiwis by 53 runs in Delhi. Kohli described Hardik Pandya’s spellbinding catch at long off to dismiss Martin Guptill as one of the best he has seen, and was happy with Dhawan’s solid display with the bat. The India opener smashed a 52-ball 80, laced with 10 fours and two sixes “Shikhar’s one-day game is so good and he always wanted to convert that into T20 as well. I think his adaptability was spot-on and he unleashed all the shots he had,” Kohli said about his Delhi team-mate.

When asked about the composition of the playing eleven, which was packed with five frontline bowlers, the India captain said, “In T20 cricket, you need to keep picking wickets to win games and it’s always nice to have options. Using Hardik at 6 and Axar at 7 gave us those options. As a captain, you always need an extra option to pick wickets.”

Nehra deserved this kind of farewell

Image credit: BCCI

The 28-year-old paid tribute to the retiring Ashish Nehra, and also opened up about the now famous photograph of the pacer handing young Kohli an award, “That was back in 2003 after he had come back from the World Cup. I was 13 then and struggling for a place in the school team.

To have played 19 years is very hard for a fast bowler. I know how professional he’s been and how hard he’s worked. He deserved this kind of a farewell with the crowd cheering him. He can now spend time with his family, he’s got a beautiful family. We’ll stay in touch but we’ll miss him and I wish him all the best.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was not impressed with his side’s performance, “It was a disappointing performance tonight. We were very poor on the field. India played superbly. There are no excuses. We needed to play better. India were outstanding and never gave us a sniff. Our spinners bowled really well but the bowlers around them went for a lot of runs,” he said. I want to congratulate Ashish on a fantastic career. I have played against him and with him, always a gentleman on and off the field.”

Man-of-the-match Shikhar Dhawan said he targeted scoring big in the shortest format. “I was very happy with the way I batted. It was needed because I hadn’t really performed in T20s,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy wicket. Rohit started slowly, so I took over and did the scoring. I feel like I can play anywhere on the ground. I’ve got all the shots.

It has been a memorable 2017 for Dhawan, having excelled across formats, “All three formats are very important for me. I love all three formats and I love this game. I’ve got the belief that I can perform in all three formats and I make sure my processes and fitness are in place so I can compete with 25 year-olds.”