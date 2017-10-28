TENNIS

From starting 2017 as No 9 to becoming oldest year-end No 1, Nadal found his way back to the top

The 16-time Grand Slam champ continued a remarkable season by ensuring that he will end the year as the world No 1 for the fourth time.

by 
David W Cerny/Reuters

Rafael Nadal continued a remarkable season by ensuring that he will end the year as the world number one for the first time since 2013, completing a long road back to the top of the sport.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion beat South Korean Hyeon Chung in his second-round match at the Paris Masters to open an unassailable lead over Roger Federer in the race to finish the year at the top of the rankings.

Nadal, 31, has now ended four years as the world’s best player, having first achieved the feat in 2008 when he won his maiden Wimbledon title with an epic victory over Federer.

He is the oldest player to end a season as number one and the first over the age of 30, despite starting 2017 ranked ninth after two years plagued by problems with form and fitness.

But he dug deep, using his renowned work ethic to rediscover his very best form.

“It’s about the passion for what you are doing,” Nadal said on Wednesday.

“It’s about the mentality of waking up every morning with the right motivation to go on court and improve something.

“Everybody wants to win when we are competing and when we are on the tennis court.

“Another thing is (to) wake up every morning with the passion to go on court and with the passion to improve something and practice every day with the right attitude to try to make that happen.

“So that’s another story, no? Not everybody is able to do it.”

When Nadal reclaimed the world number one ranking in August, it was the first time in more than three years he had topped the list.

And when Federer withdrew from the final event of the regular season in the French capital, Nadal knew he needed to win just one match to be certain of ending 2017 at the summit.

Nadal overcomes bumps in the road

It has been a long and topsy-turvy journey for Nadal to his latest brilliant season, which delivered a 10th French Open crown at Roland Garros before victory at the US Open moved him to three shy of Federer’s all-time record of 19 Slam singles titles.

Nadal – who was coached by his uncle Toni from childhood until after his Flushing Meadows win earlier this year – won an under-12 regional crown at age eight and by 12 had captured Spanish and European age-group junior titles, before turning professional at 15.

Nadal won his first match against Federer just two years later.

As a 19-year-old, he won the 2005 French Open on his debut, the start of a legacy that would cement him as the greatest player ever seen on clay.

It was early in his career when Nadal began his habit of biting the championship trophies he wins.

He added Wimbledon crowns in 2008 and 2010, an Australian Open title in 2009 and completed the career Grand Slam in 2010 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, becoming the youngest man in the Open era to complete the sweep.

Only Nadal and Andre Agassi can say they have a career Grand Slam and an Olympic men’s singles gold medal, Nadal claiming his in 2008 at Beijing.

Nadal added another US Open crown in 2013, again downing Djokovic in the final.

Knee injuries took a toll throughout his career, costing him nine Slam appearances, and after he failed to even reach a major semi-final in 2015 and 2016 many figured his greatest moments were behind him.

But Nadal roared into January’s Australian Open final, losing to Federer, then captured his record 10th French Open title in June, setting the stage for another major victory in New York three months later.

He returned to Paris on Wednesday to become only the seventh man to finish as the year-end number one on four or more occasions.

Now Nadal is looking for a maiden title at Bercy, which would take him clear of Serbia’s Djokovic with a record 31st Masters triumph.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.