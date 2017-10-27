TENNIS

From starting 2017 as No 9 to becoming oldest year-end No 1, Nadal found his way back to the top

The 16-time Grand Slam champ continued a remarkable season by ensuring that he will end the year as the world No 1 for the fourth time.

by 
David W Cerny/Reuters

Rafael Nadal continued a remarkable season by ensuring that he will end the year as the world number one for the first time since 2013, completing a long road back to the top of the sport.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion beat South Korean Hyeon Chung in his second-round match at the Paris Masters to open an unassailable lead over Roger Federer in the race to finish the year at the top of the rankings.

Nadal, 31, has now ended four years as the world’s best player, having first achieved the feat in 2008 when he won his maiden Wimbledon title with an epic victory over Federer.

He is the oldest player to end a season as number one and the first over the age of 30, despite starting 2017 ranked ninth after two years plagued by problems with form and fitness.

But he dug deep, using his renowned work ethic to rediscover his very best form.

“It’s about the passion for what you are doing,” Nadal said on Wednesday.

“It’s about the mentality of waking up every morning with the right motivation to go on court and improve something.

“Everybody wants to win when we are competing and when we are on the tennis court.

“Another thing is (to) wake up every morning with the passion to go on court and with the passion to improve something and practice every day with the right attitude to try to make that happen.

“So that’s another story, no? Not everybody is able to do it.”

When Nadal reclaimed the world number one ranking in August, it was the first time in more than three years he had topped the list.

And when Federer withdrew from the final event of the regular season in the French capital, Nadal knew he needed to win just one match to be certain of ending 2017 at the summit.

Nadal overcomes bumps in the road

It has been a long and topsy-turvy journey for Nadal to his latest brilliant season, which delivered a 10th French Open crown at Roland Garros before victory at the US Open moved him to three shy of Federer’s all-time record of 19 Slam singles titles.

Nadal – who was coached by his uncle Toni from childhood until after his Flushing Meadows win earlier this year – won an under-12 regional crown at age eight and by 12 had captured Spanish and European age-group junior titles, before turning professional at 15.

Nadal won his first match against Federer just two years later.

As a 19-year-old, he won the 2005 French Open on his debut, the start of a legacy that would cement him as the greatest player ever seen on clay.

It was early in his career when Nadal began his habit of biting the championship trophies he wins.

He added Wimbledon crowns in 2008 and 2010, an Australian Open title in 2009 and completed the career Grand Slam in 2010 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, becoming the youngest man in the Open era to complete the sweep.

Only Nadal and Andre Agassi can say they have a career Grand Slam and an Olympic men’s singles gold medal, Nadal claiming his in 2008 at Beijing.

Nadal added another US Open crown in 2013, again downing Djokovic in the final.

Knee injuries took a toll throughout his career, costing him nine Slam appearances, and after he failed to even reach a major semi-final in 2015 and 2016 many figured his greatest moments were behind him.

But Nadal roared into January’s Australian Open final, losing to Federer, then captured his record 10th French Open title in June, setting the stage for another major victory in New York three months later.

He returned to Paris on Wednesday to become only the seventh man to finish as the year-end number one on four or more occasions.

Now Nadal is looking for a maiden title at Bercy, which would take him clear of Serbia’s Djokovic with a record 31st Masters triumph.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.