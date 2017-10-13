business of sport

PepsiCo after Kohli: The significance of Neeraj Chopra’s deal with Gatorade

The 19-year-old javelin thrower signed on with the American sports beverage manufacturer on a four-year contract.

Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

Nineteen-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to get an endorsement deal after he was signed on by American sports beverage manufacturer Gatorade on a four-year contract going up to 2021.

To put things into context, the only other active Indian sportsperson that PepsiCo, which is Gatorade’s parent company, has on its roster of brand ambassadors in India is Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu. Internationally, Gatorade has athletes such as Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi and Serena Williams on its roster.

Gatorade has said that Chopra will be visiting its sports science institute in Illinois, United States, during the term of the partnership to work on his training and match-day nutrition. “The move is a reiteration of Gatorade India’s commitment to encourage upcoming athletes and partner with them on their athletic journey by helping them improve performance by delivering proper hydration and nutrition,” the company said in a press release.

Moving away from colas

While the deal sounds great for a young athlete like Chopra, who is only just starting to make his mark on the global stage, industry experts believe PepsiCo India’s decision to sign on athletes with their sports drink rather than their cola was a deliberate tactic, especially after the Virat Kohli pull-out.

Just over a month ago, the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had decided not to renew his contract with PepsiCo India. Kohli had earlier hinted that he does not want to endorse any product that he himself would not consume because of health reasons.

The cricketer endorsed Pepsi cola for six years prior to the break-up. “Gatorade are trying to get more aggressive in the endorsement space because a lot of athletes now are not endorsing soft drinks,” said Dhruv Mullick, an independent sports marketing and management consultant. “Gatorade could not sign Virat because his sports-drink category was blocked by Royal Challenge, which is United Spirits’s sports drink under surrogate branding,” he added.

When brands lose out on someone big like Kohli, they can also take a moral high-ground by saying they are investing in younger, less popular athletes not just to get mileage out of their eventual achievements but also to help them get to their goals, experts said. “It’s great PR for your brand but it will be interesting to see if Gatorade are looking at this as a long-term partnership or just to get cut-through value,” said a marketing and advertising professional who did not wish to be named since he wasn’t authorised to speak with the media.

Cost-effective investment

Signing a young athlete like Chopra is also good marketing ploy for brands such as Gatorade since it is a more cost-effective investment for them. While the value of the deal was not revealed by Gatorade or JSW Sports, experts said the company would have signed him for a fraction of the fee that they paid someone like Kohli or Sindhu.

According to industry estimates, an athlete such as Chopra would be commanding a maximum of Rs 15 lakh per year as an endorsement fee. “It’s a good creative and cost-effective way for brands like Gatorade to start getting into sports,” said Mullick. “A sport like track-and-field fits the bill a lot better with a sports drink than what cricket does.”

Mullick added that he does not expect Gatorade to shoot television commercials with Chopra like they did with Sindhu. “I think they will use him quite well with on-ground activations such as meet-and-greets, and product placements.”

The Field reached out to PepsiCo India with a questionnaire on the specifics of the deal, including what the company plans to do with Chopra in terms of marketing and advertising, and whether the Kohli episode had forced them to change their strategy in terms of which brand they would be signing athletes under.

PepsiCo India replied that they were “looking for credible sources of authority” whom consumers can trust in categories such as health and nutrition. The statement added that the brand will build on “the sources of authority model” with PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra for sports science with Gatorade.

Break the barrier?

Will this deal break the barrier in terms of young, non-cricket athletes getting endorsements in India? “I’m still not very convinced if it’s really going to open the bucket for a big windfall of endorsements outside cricketers,” said Mullick. “You will see one-off deals like this but otherwise it’s very difficult,” he added.

Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports – the organisation which manages Neeraj Chopra – admitted that it is challenging to make brands see value in investing outside cricket, but said that the perception is slowly changing. “Some brands are aware of other sports but obviously there is a limitation in terms of the visibility and popularity of those sports,” Ghouse, who manages athletes from sports such as wrestling, boxing and track-and-field, said. “There are challenges that we need to work around when those discussions happen. But by and large, I feel the awareness levels are increasing and you’re seeing brands being a lot more receptive to other sports.”

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.