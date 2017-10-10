business of sport

PepsiCo after Kohli: The significance of Neeraj Chopra’s deal with Gatorade

The 19-year-old javelin thrower signed on with the American sports beverage manufacturer on a four-year contract.

by 
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

Nineteen-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to get an endorsement deal after he was signed on by American sports beverage manufacturer Gatorade on a four-year contract going up to 2021.

To put things into context, the only other active Indian sportsperson that PepsiCo, which is Gatorade’s parent company, has on its roster of brand ambassadors in India is Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu. Internationally, Gatorade has athletes such as Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi and Serena Williams on its roster.

Gatorade has said that Chopra will be visiting its sports science institute in Illinois, United States, during the term of the partnership to work on his training and match-day nutrition. “The move is a reiteration of Gatorade India’s commitment to encourage upcoming athletes and partner with them on their athletic journey by helping them improve performance by delivering proper hydration and nutrition,” the company said in a press release.

Moving away from colas

While the deal sounds great for a young athlete like Chopra, who is only just starting to make his mark on the global stage, industry experts believe PepsiCo India’s decision to sign on athletes with their sports drink rather than their cola was a deliberate tactic, especially after the Virat Kohli pull-out.

Just over a month ago, the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had decided not to renew his contract with PepsiCo India. Kohli had earlier hinted that he does not want to endorse any product that he himself would not consume because of health reasons.

The cricketer endorsed Pepsi cola for six years prior to the break-up. “Gatorade are trying to get more aggressive in the endorsement space because a lot of athletes now are not endorsing soft drinks,” said Dhruv Mullick, an independent sports marketing and management consultant. “Gatorade could not sign Virat because his sports-drink category was blocked by Royal Challenge, which is United Spirits’s sports drink under surrogate branding,” he added.

When brands lose out on someone big like Kohli, they can also take a moral high-ground by saying they are investing in younger, less popular athletes not just to get mileage out of their eventual achievements but also to help them get to their goals, experts said. “It’s great PR for your brand but it will be interesting to see if Gatorade are looking at this as a long-term partnership or just to get cut-through value,” said a marketing and advertising professional who did not wish to be named since he wasn’t authorised to speak with the media.

Cost-effective investment

Play

Signing a young athlete like Chopra is also good marketing ploy for brands such as Gatorade since it is a more cost-effective investment for them. While the value of the deal was not revealed by Gatorade or JSW Sports, experts said the company would have signed him for a fraction of the fee that they paid someone like Kohli or Sindhu.

According to industry estimates, an athlete such as Chopra would be commanding a maximum of Rs 15 lakh per year as an endorsement fee. “It’s a good creative and cost-effective way for brands like Gatorade to start getting into sports,” said Mullick. “A sport like track-and-field fits the bill a lot better with a sports drink than what cricket does.”

Mullick added that he does not expect Gatorade to shoot television commercials with Chopra like they did with Sindhu. “I think they will use him quite well with on-ground activations such as meet-and-greets, and product placements.”

The Field reached out to PepsiCo India with a questionnaire on the specifics of the deal, including what the company plans to do with Chopra in terms of marketing and advertising, and whether the Kohli episode had forced them to change their strategy in terms of which brand they would be signing athletes under.

PepsiCo India replied that they were “looking for credible sources of authority” whom consumers can trust in categories such as health and nutrition. The statement added that the brand will build on “the sources of authority model” with PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra for sports science with Gatorade.

Break the barrier?

Will this deal break the barrier in terms of young, non-cricket athletes getting endorsements in India? “I’m still not very convinced if it’s really going to open the bucket for a big windfall of endorsements outside cricketers,” said Mullick. “You will see one-off deals like this but otherwise it’s very difficult,” he added.

Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports – the organisation which manages Neeraj Chopra – admitted that it is challenging to make brands see value in investing outside cricket, but said that the perception is slowly changing. “Some brands are aware of other sports but obviously there is a limitation in terms of the visibility and popularity of those sports,” Ghouse, who manages athletes from sports such as wrestling, boxing and track-and-field, said. “There are challenges that we need to work around when those discussions happen. But by and large, I feel the awareness levels are increasing and you’re seeing brands being a lot more receptive to other sports.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.