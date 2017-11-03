TENNIS

Data check: By becoming oldest year-end No 1, Nadal has perfectly capped his phenomenal season

He is also the first player to finish No. 1 four times in non-consecutive years, with a record nine-year gap between his first and latest years.

When 2017 began, Rafael Nadal was ranked ninth in the world. He was forced to cut short his erratic 2016 season due to injury and that had reflected in his rankings – his lowest year-end finish in more than a decade. But in a remarkable twist that perhaps not even the Spaniard would have predicted, he will end 2017 as the World No 1. And not just any No 1, he is also the oldest player to become year-end No 1 in the ATP rankings.

Not many may have given him a chance to reclaim the top spot after last season, but then he made it to the final of the Australian Open. While he lost the five-set thriller to Roger Federer, the run in Melbourne was the first indication that this was a newer, fitter, sharper version of the gritty Nadal.

The rest of the season, in simple words, was phenomenal. He has gone on to lift six trophies (so far) and reached four other finals. He captured the unprecedented La Decima at the French Open and then added a third US Open title to his name (wins only on clay, right?). He also won historic tenth titles at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open along with the fifth at Madrid Open as well as the China Open.

The year-end ATP ranking is supposed to be a feat more difficult to achieve than just become the World No 1. To sustain the momentum required to end the year on top of the points table is not easy given the hectic ATP calendar. More importantly, it also means you need to keep fit.

But here he is, the first player to finish No 1 four times in non-consecutive years with a record nine-year gap between his first and latest year-end triumphs.

A lot has changed in the nine years since Nadal first finished the year as World No 1, but the resilient Spaniard has found his way back to the top after an arduous road.

Age and ATP year-end ranking

Nadal is not only the oldest player to end a season as No 1, he is also the first over the age of 30. In an era when the ATP tour is dominated by players in the late 20s-early 30s, this is noteworthy.

But the question of age becomes even more important given that the player in question is Nadal, whose career has been marked with injuries and struggle for durability, despite its many achievements. In fact, 2017 is only the second time that the 31-year-old has played in all four Grand Slam and nine Masters events in a season. (A feat remarkable in itself, given his serious injury scare last season.)

Graphic by Anand Katakam

The oldest year-end No 1 before Nadal was Murray last year at 29, who spent numerous weeks at No 2 as well. His 41-week stay at the top came to an end in August when Nadal reclaimed the top-spot amidst his consistent 2017 season.

And the youngest ATP world No 1, unsurprisingly, is Lleyton Hewitt. The Australian tennis prodigy is also the youngest male to be ranked No 1 at 20 years and 8 months in 2001. He would go on to spend 75 straight weeks on top and become the year-end No 1 again the next year. Andy Roddick was the next youngest, when he finished 2003 on top at 21 years. Neither the Aussie or American ever reclaimed the position again, as the four-year reign of Federer began in 2004.

Nadal was 22 when he first reached the spot in 2008. For many who watched tennis in the mid-2000s, the question was whether the plucky Spaniard can ever become No 1 while Federer maintained his stronghold there?

The moment finally arrived in August when Nadal, fresh from his historic triumph over Roger Federer at Wimbledon and Olympic singles gold, displaced the Swiss from the top. Federer had spent a whopping 237 weeks as World No 1, 160 of which were with Nadal closing the gap at No 2. The same year he finished as ATP year-end No 1 for the first.

Many believed that a new era was upon us. But Roger Federer bounced back the very next year, before Nadal wrested back the year-end crown in 2010. In 2011, the era of Novak Djokovic’s dominance began for two years. But Nadal managed to get the coveted ATP year-end top finish again in 2013 with another spectacular season where he lost only seven out of 75 matches, with a win percentage of 91. That’s three year-end bragging rights in six years for someone considered a clay-court specialist.

While he has already lost 10 matches this season, with two tournaments still to go, the final win ratio will perhaps not be as impressive. But that number doesn’t matter, what matters is that after two seasons of injury and ignominy, where he failed to win even at Roland Garrros, Nadal has reignited his career again.

In the words of the World No 1 himself, this is something he didn’t dream of. But it’s something he has achieved and something he will be immensely proud of.

Sponsored Content 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.