Ranji Trophy round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara’s record double ton props up Saurashtra against Jharkhand

Cheteshwar Pujara warmed up nicely for the Sri Lanka Test series with a patient double hundred ensuring a huge first innings total of 553/9 for Saurashtra against Jharkhand in a group B encounter of the Ranji Trophy.

At stumps on the second day, Jharkhand were 52/2 with Jaydev Unadkat removing both openers Shasheem Rathour and Nazim Siddiqui.

The day once again belonged to Pujara, who scored 204 off 355 balls hitting 28 boundaries in the process. He was a picture of concentration batting close to 9 and half hours (566 minutes) and was the ninth Saurashtra batsman to be dismissed.

Cheteshwar Pujara has just hit his 12th 200+ fc score - the most by an Indian.

Went past Vijay Merchant 11

(KS Ranjitsinhji 14)#RanjiTrophy — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 2, 2017

Along with Chirag Jani (108), Pujara added 210 runs for the seventh wicket which knocked the stuffing out of Jharkhand bowlers. Jani played 203 balls and hit 18 boundaries in the process.

The knock came at a good time for Pujara, who had gone without a half-century in his last 10 first-class innings.

At his home ground, where he has scored tons of runs, the India No 3 was back in his element, concentrating long and hard, punishing the loose deliveries and making a mockery of another domestic attack.

Brief Scores (Group B):

Saurashtra 553/9 (Cheteshwar Pujara 204, Chirag Jani 108, Prerak Mankad 85; Shahbaz Nadeem 2/183) vs Jharkhand 52/2 (Jaydev Unadkat 2/13).

Gujarat 236 & 110/2 (Priyank Panchal 61*, Amit Mishra 2/27) vs Haryana 157 (Rohit Pramod Sharma 65, Himanshu Rana 50; Piyush Chawla 4/48).

Kerala 219 & 45/1 vs Jammu & Kashmir 173 (Shubham Khajuria 41; KC Akshay 4/37).

Ton-up Tiwary gives Bengal edge over Himachal

Bengal pacers fought back in the final session after Manoj Tiwary’s splendid century to leave Himachal Pradesh reeling at 163/5 in a Group D fixture at Eden Gardens.

Resuming at an overnight score of 78, Tiwary cracked 128 to guide Bengal to 419 in their first innings.

Profligate with the new ball initially, India pacer Mohammed Shami (2/74) got his groove back when the ball got old and ended Priyanshu Khanduri’s 120-ball vigil at the crease for 52 runs.

In space of two balls, Ashoke Dinda (2/39) removed the in-form Nikhil Gangta for a cheap 24 before bad light stopped play at 39.3 overs with the group D leaders trailing by 256 runs.

Resuming the day on 306/5, Bengal made steady progress as Tiwary notched up his 24th first-class century and first of this season. Tiwary took 167 balls to get to the mark and found a fine support in Shreevats Goswami as the duo looked in control in their 64-run partnership till the latter was trapped by Pankaj Jaiswal (3/83).

Bengal innings folded just after the lunch break as Rishi Dhawan (4/86) and Jaiswal wipped the tail but not before they crossed the 400-mark with Mohammed Shami hitting a 22-ball 26 that included two fours and two sixes.

Brief Scores (Group D):

Bengal 419 in 121.3 overs (Abhishek Raman 176, Manoj Tiwary 123; Rishi Dhawan 4/86, Pankaj Jaiswal 3/83) vs Himachal Pradesh 163/5 in 39.3 overs (Sumeet Verma 64, Priyanshu Khanduri 52).

Vidarbha 385 in 124.5 overs (Faiz Fazal 136, Ganesh Satish 78, SR Ramaswamy 55) vs Services 141/4 in 53 overs (Rahul Singh 57*, Ravi Chauhan 44).

Chhatisgarh 238 vs Punjab 481/6 in 103 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 171*, Gurkeerat Singh 111, Jiwanjot Singh 75; Shourabh Kharwar 3/90).

Mumbai seize control as Odisha batsmen falter

Mumbai gained the upperhand against Odisha on the second day of their Group C match, dismissing Odisha for 145 thereby taking a 144-run first innings lead.

At close, Mumbai in their second innings were 58/3.

As many as 17 wickets on a day when it was hard to spot many demons in the pitch. Poor application by the batsmen remained a common trend as wickets fell in both camps though the day.

Resuming at the overnight 264/6, Mumbai could add only 25 runs but hit back strongly to dismiss the rival for 145. For Odisha, Basant Mohanty bagged four wickets.

In response, Odisha started disastrously and lost three wickets without a run on the board. Dhawal Kulkarni dismissed Sandeep Pattanaik off the fourth ball of the innings, having him caught by Surya Kumar Yadav.

Shardul Thakur struck with his first delivery, sending back Natraj Behera and followed it up by scalping Subhransu Senapati off the next. Shantanu Mishra, who came in next, however, denied Thakur a hat-trick.

Things got worse for Odisha when skipper Govind Poddar, who made a ton in the previous match against Andhra Pradesh, fell for 2 to leave the team at four down for just two runs.

Shantanu Mishra (36) and Biplab Samantaray (72 not out) repaired the damage with a 93-run partnership.

Mumbai bowlers ran through the lower order to dismiss Odisha for 145 in 50.5 overs as Vijay D Gohil and Abhishek Nayar scalped three wickets each.

First innings centurion Prithvi Shaw played positively even as fellow opener Akhil Herwadkar (3) was content to play second fiddle before falling with the total at 36. Ajinkya Rahane did not last long and leg-before to Basant Mohanty for a duck, his first in the Ranji Trophy since November 2008. Odisha struck late in the day to remove Shaw for 46 to leave Mumbai at 58/3 at stumps, with an overall lead of 202 runs.

Brief scores (Group C):

Mumbai 289 in 99.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49; Basant Mohanty 4/51) & 58/3 in 16 overs (Prithvi Shaw 46) vs Odisha 145 in 50.5 overs (Biplab Samantaray 72*, Shantanu Mishra 36, Vijay Gohil 3/26, Abhishek Nayar 3/27).

Madhya Pradesh 321 in 122.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Shubam Sharma 60, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4/56) vs Andhra Pradesh 177/5 in 56 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 77, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 2/33).

Baroda 521 in 152.2 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95*, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, AS Sarkar 3/88) vs Tripura 63/1 in 25 overs (SM Singha 41).

Delhi trail UP by 63 runs

Uttar Pradesh fought back through left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar to reduce Delhi to 228/6 at stumps on day two of a Group A match in Delhi.

UP, who resumed at 270/8, were all out for 291 in the morning. In response, Delhi were looking good at 125/1 before Gautam Gambhir’s fall triggered a middle order collapse, which saw the team in serious trouble at 187/5.

After Gambhir (86), Dhruv Shorey (65*) held the innings together but Delhi still need 63 runs to equal UP’s first innings total.

While Delhi pacers reveled on a green surface on day one, UP spinner Kumar (3/74) came up with crucial breakthroughs. He first removed opener Unmukt Chand, who is yet to fire in the tournament, before taking the prized wicket of Gambhir. The former Delhi captain played a solid knock and hit 13 fours during his 122-ball innings.

Pant, playing his first game of the tournament, batted aggressively and hammered three fours and couples of sixes during his 23-ball cameo.

Brief scores (Group A):

UP: 291 in 89.5 overs (Mohammad Saif 83, Upendra Yadav 67*; Akshdeep Nath 59; Ishant Sharma 3/38, Navdeep Saini 3/47) vs Delhi 228/6 in 75 overs (Gautam Gambhir 86, Dhruv Shorey 65*; Saurabh Kumar 3/74).

Hyderabad 474/9 decl in 148.4 overs (Ambati Rayudu 112, BP Sandeep 82; Manish Rao 3/76, Karan Thakur 3/96) vs Railways 35/1 in 13 overs.

Maharashtra 245 vs Karnataka 461/2 in 125 overs (Mayank Agarwal 219*, Ravikumar Samarth 129).