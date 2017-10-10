Premier League

Chelsea will forget me in five years’ time, says Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese manager takes his team to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face the club where he had two spells as manager between 2004 and 2015.

by 
OLI SCARFF / AFP

Jose Mourinho says nobody will remember he was ever Chelsea manager in five years’ time despite the success he brought to the club.

The Manchester United manager takes his team to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face the club where he had two spells as manager between 2004 and 2015, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups.

However, despite his strong connection with Chelsea, he appears to be keen to play down their rivalry with United following some heated recent meetings.

It was a fixture that had plenty of talking points last season, particularly in a controversial FA Cup quarter-final in March, which Chelsea won 1-0.

Mourinho clashed on the touchline with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and was verbally abused by home fans during the match.

He also faced heavy criticism over his tactics, with Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois accusing him of setting up his side to kick Eden Hazard repeatedly in a match that saw Ander Herrera sent off for fouling the Belgium winger.

Mourinho had his revenge in a league match at Old Trafford a month later, as Herrera marked Hazard out of the game in a 2-0 United victory.

But the United manager is determined to avoid the sort of nastiness that has been a feature of recent games between the sides.

“I played there with Inter (Milan) and twice with Manchester United,” he said at United’s training base on Thursday.

“I have to admit it’s a little bit different but in the end I want to win like I did with Inter. They (Chelsea) want to win like they did last season, and it’s just one more day.

“And in a couple of years, it will be even more natural, and in four or five years probably nobody will remember that I was Chelsea manager and it becomes absolutely normal, just because I left a couple of years ago.”

Court appearance

Mourinho said United’s preparations for the game would not be affected by his appearance in a Madrid court on Friday relating to a tax case.

The United manager has been summoned to the Spanish capital to answer accusations of non-payment of around £2.9 million in taxes between 2011 and 2012, while manager of Real Madrid. He denies any wrongdoing.

Mourinho is set to fly to Spain on Thursday evening to attend the court hearing before returning to Manchester by private plane on Friday afternoon.

The Portuguese boss, whose team beat Tottenham 1-0 last week, said United had not been given credit for their displays this season, indicating that their rivals had been given far more praise than he feels they deserve.

“Similar performances for some clubs are magic, are examples of brilliant tactics and amazing attitudes of the players and for other teams the same kind of performance becomes conservative, becomes negative, becomes so many adjectives,” he said.

“But honestly, just as an example, Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1. Tottenham beat Real Madrid 3-1. Tottenham didn’t score against Manchester United. So at least a little bit of credit, my players deserve.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.