Badminton

BAI confident of attracting broadcasters, sponsors after grand 2017 senior Nationals

Core committee member Arun Lakhani said the federation wants to make the event attractive to India’s top shuttlers every year.

BAI Media

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and co are all set to descend upon Nagpur, which is hosting the grandest ever badminton senior national championships from Saturday.

Up to eight Indian singles players who are ranked in the world’s top 50 have been given a direct entry into the pre-quarterfinals this year, along with four doubles pairs in the quarterfinals of each category, which is a first for the Nationals.

The total prize money for this year’s edition is Rs 60 lakh – the highest ever in the tournament’s history – with the title winners in each category set to get richer by Rs 2 lakh.

The Badminton Association of India’s vision behind the revamp is to take the Nationals on par with Superseries tournaments around the world to attract the country’s top international players every year.

“There was a clear thought of transforming the Nationals this year into an event which has been more of a ritual into a tournament where top players aspire to compete like any Superseries in the world,” said Arun Lakhani, a member of the core committee of the Badminton Association of India, and president of the Maharashtra Badminton Association, which is organising the Nationals this year.

“We want this to be a national event where everybody participates and marks it on their calendars every year,” he added.

Top facilities but at what cost?

Asked what is different this year compared with previous editions, Lakhani said that the organisers have tried to provide the kind of facilities that top players expect during international tournaments such as Superseries.

“Unless we give them the same kind of conditions, it will be unfair to ask them to come and play in the Nationals because they may fear injuries,” he said. “We are trying to give them the best playing conditions in the stadium by way of lighting, supporter mechanism, residential arrangements, food and prize money.”

All this would have come at a considerable cost. While Lakhani did not delve into the figures, The Field has learnt from reliable sources that the entire tournament would not have cost less than Rs 4 crore, which is on par, if not more than, what it costs to host a Superseries event.

The BAI wants to attract India's top shuttlers such as Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Manu Attri every year for the Nationals

Asked if other state associations in the country will be able to afford hosting an event on a similar scale in the future, Lakhani said the the BAI’s main objective behind this expenditure is to make the tournament attractive enough for broadcasters to want to buy rights for it from next year.

The Nationals have so far been broadcast by Doordarshan and All India Radio. The public broadcaster hasn’t ever paid for the rights.

“In the last 10-15 years, you have never seen the top players compete in the Nationals,” Lakhani said. “Once we show that top players do come and play, I’m sure next year wherever it happens the organisers will have enough revenue from the broadcasting rights itself to make it better than what we are doing here.”

Experimenting with the format

The BAI has come under criticism for its decision to give the top Indian players a direct entry into the later stages of the tournament, rather than the opening round. Lakhani said the federation had to consider two aspects.

Firstly, by making the top players compete from round one, it opens the possibility of them playing for seven straight days, which is two more than what they do at Superseries events.

Secondly, it also increases the chances of eliminating lower-ranked players who would come up against India’s star shuttlers in the early rounds. “We are bringing the top players into the round of 16 [in singles and quarterfinals in doubles],” said Lakhani. “They have proven themselves continuously over the years to maintain their rank. Merit-wise I don’t think we are doing injustice to anybody.

“Eight other players will come to the round of 16 from the earlier rounds. These eight players can beat the top shuttlers as well because they are equally talented. They will be more conversant and adapted to the court since they would have played more,” he added.

This year’s Nationals is an experiment that will be considered a success if India’s top shuttlers themselves decide to take part in next year’s edition, Lakhani said. The BAI is open to reworking the format depending on the outcome and feedback, he added.

“I think there will always be pros and cons to any decision or action that we take,” he said. “I will not say that there cannot be counterarguments but this is an experiment. Once we do this, we will know more and can properly refine it or change it by the time the next Nationals come.”

Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.