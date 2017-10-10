la liga

Those who write Real Madrid off will be put in their place: Ramos hits back at critics

The European champions were lambasted in the Spanish press after a humbling at Wembley.

by 
Reuters

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos warned those writing off the European champions will be “put in their place” despite an alarming slump in form that has left them eight points off Barcelona at the top of La Liga after just 10 games.

A 1-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday followed hot on the heels of a shock 2-1 reverse at promoted Girona as for only the second time in his short managerial career, Zinedine Zidane’s side have lost back-to-back matches. “Real Madrid always come back and put everyone in their place. Those who write us off will be put in their place,” said a bullish Ramos.

Madrid should be eased back into winning ways when Las Palmas visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday with their coach Pako Ayestaran’s job already under threat after four straight league defeats since he took charge in late September.

However, Real’s poor early season form has raised questions over their pre-season recruitment. As other Champions League contenders spent hundreds of millions, Madrid made a $90 million profit as Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Pepe and Danilo were allowed to leave.

Real continued with their policy in recent seasons of recruiting the best young talent in Spain. But Cristiano Ronaldo admitted they lack the same experience as the squad that claimed a first league and Champions League double for 59 years last season, whilst prolonged injuries to Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale have also exposed their strength in depth. “The players that have arrived have a lot of potential. Pepe, Morata, James made us stronger, but those that are here now are younger,” said Ronaldo.

“We also miss Carvajal and Bale. It’s not a worse squad, it just doesn’t have the same experience and that is very important. It isn’t an excuse and there is no reason to set the alarm bells ringing.”

Indeed, at the same stage last season, Madrid coughed up a 2-0 lead in an empty stadium away to Legia Warsaw to draw 3-3 as performances were questioned before they clicked into gear in the spring.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.