FIR filed against Maria Sharapova for endorsing dubious Gurugram housing project

A Delhi court ordered an FIR on Maria Sharapova along with real estate builder Homestead Infrastructure Development after a housing project that was publicised with the five-time Grand Slam winner’s name failed to take off in Gurugram, Times of India reported.
The complaint was made by Gurugram-based Bhawana Agarwal, who was one of the buyers, through her lawyer Piyush Singh. A case was filed against Homestead Infrastructure Development, Homestead Infrastructure Maintenance, Homestead Arabic Homes, the company directors and the Russian ace.
Agarwal’s statement, recorded by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Malik, read that she was “lured” after the project was advertised by the developers as “Ballet by Sharapova”. She added that the promise of a tennis academy and commercial space for clothing and sportswear that made her sign up for the project, which was supposed to take off at Sector 73, Gurgaon.
The court said, “If the averments of the complainant are to be believed, it shows that nothing has happened on the said project and alleged persons have no licence or sanction for construction or development at the project, for which the complainant paid Rs 53.03 lakh.”
Buyers were told that the project would be completed by 2016, “Sharapova not only aggressively promoted the fraudulent activities of the accused, but also supported the project in the eyes of the general public and is, therefore, a part of this criminal conspiracy,” the complainant said.
Advocate Piyush Singh said that “Once the court issues an order, the police has to register the FIR. Sharapova had come down to India two-three times in 2013 to meet prospective buyers. More than 1,500 people have invested in this project, but the project still has not seen the light of the day.”