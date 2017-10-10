New Zealand in India

‘If I do well in one game, I will play the next’: Axar doesn’t feel he’s Jadeja’s substitute

Patel, who has been preferred over seasoned pro Jadeja has played eight ODIs since August taking 10 wickets and has been economical in most of the games.

by 
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Axar Patel on Friday made it clear that he does not consider himself as a substitute of Ravindra Jadeja in the limited overs format and will “automatically” get selected if he is doing well.

Patel, who has been preferred over seasoned pro Jadeja has played eight ODIs since August taking 10 wickets and more importantly has been economical in most of the games.

“I have got a place in the team and that’s why I am playing. I am of the view that if I do well in one game, I will automatically be picked in the next match,” Patel told mediapersons at the pre-match conference.

After losing the first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai, where Tom Latham repeatedly played the sweep shot against Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian team changed it’s ploy bring in Axar, which worked for the ‘Men In Blue’.

“They played the sweep (shot) well in the first game. We knew that against spinners that was the strategy they will adopt and we formalised our strategy as per that by changing the angle by bowling over and round the wicket (in turns),” said Patel, who plays for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy.

Freedom and confidence

Patel said that skipper Virat Kohli has given him the freedom and confidence to bowl as he wants to.

“The captain backs you when you do well. I have been playing from the second ODI. He gives me the freedom to bowl what I want to. He leaves it to on us (him and Chahal) to decide on what to do. He says if that plan doesn’t succeed even then I will back you, which gives us confidence to bowl with a free mind,” said the lanky left-arm orthodox, who had splendid figures of 2 for 20 in four overs in the first T20 International in Delhi.

Chief coach Ravi Shastri was also a left-arm spinner but his advice to Patel has been more on the mental aspects of the game.

“He knows my bowling style is different from his. He always says “you know how to bowl and that’s why you are in the team and you continue to do that”. He says all that is mindgame, how to handle situations under pressure. He gives me small tips.”

Focus on containing runs

He has always been assigned a specific role by the team management – to contain runs and he has done that with a fair amount of success.

“My role is the same. The wrist spinner (Yuzvendra Chahal in this case) gets turn on most wickets and his role is to attack more and try to take wickets in middle overs. Finger spinner’s aim is to contain from one end. If pressure is put from both ends, there are more chances of getting the wickets,” said Patel.

While he plays Ranji Trophy for Gujarat and IPL for Kings XI Punjab, the Rajkot Stadium (Saurashtra’s home ground) has been like a second home for him.

“Obviously, it’s my home ground and I have some idea about how the wicket will behave from my experience playing IPL over here. There is not much turn on offer but it’s skiddy and there’s some bounce. I know how to bowl here,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.