Asia Cup hockey: India women down defending champions Japan, set up title clash against China

India’s women’s hockey team on Friday defeated defending champions Japan 4-2 to seal a place in the final of the Asia Cup, where they will meet China.
In-form Gurjit Kaur scored twice, taking her tally to seven goals in the tournament. Navjot Kaur and Lalremsiami netted the other two.
India got off the blocks in fine fashion, as they drilled in three goals in a span of the just two minutes. Gurjit led the charge with her mean drag flick from a penalty corner in the seventh minute. Navjot doubled India’s advantage two minutes later with an exquisite field goal. Gurjit scored her second of the game a minute later to send India marching to a commanding 3-0 lead.
The Japanese outfit, though, did not let go without a fight as Shiho Tsujii and Yui Ishibashi found the back of the net to throw the game wide open at half-time.
Despite the scare, India were not placed on shaky ground. They came back strong in the second half. Lalremsiami took the game beyond the Japanese with her first of the tournament’s first and India’s fourth of the game.
India did well to hold on to the lead from then on to complete a hard-fought win.
The final will be a repeat of the 2009 edition, which China won by a 5-3 margin. India have not won the tournament since emerging champions in 2004.
Result
India 4 (Gurjit Kaur x 2, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami) beat Japan 2 (Shiho Tsujii, Yui Ishibashi).
Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike
Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.
It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.
The lazy, hassled home chefs
You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.
Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.
For the casual cooks looking to impress
So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.
Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.
For the perfectionist gourmet chefs
You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.
From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.
Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.
With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.
To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.