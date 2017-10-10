TENNIS

World No 1 Rafael Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters with knee injury

The Spaniard was set to face Filip Krajinovic in the quarter-final on Friday.

by 
Christian Hartmann/ Reuters

World No 1 Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters on Friday before his quarter-final with a knee injury.

The Spaniard, who had his right knee strapped during his third-round win on Thursday, said he wanted to try and be ready to face Filip Krajinovic in the last eight but that “it wasn’t possible to play”.

He did not say if he would be fit to play at the World Tour Finals in London later this month.

“Yesterday (Thursday), the pain was very strong but it was not the moment to stop,” Nadal told a press conference.

“I had treatment last night to try and be able to play today... But unfortunately it was impossible for me to return to the court in the same condition as last night. It is a sad day for me.”

The 31-year-old became the oldest man to secure top spot in the end of season rankings when he beat Hyeon Chung in his opening match on Wednesday.

Nadal has fought back this year from a series of knee problems, winning the French and US Open titles.

‘I pushed the body’

But he allayed fears this would lead to another lengthy spell on the sidelines, after injury-plagued campaigns saw him fail to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 2015 and 2016.

“I had a long year, a lot of matches. I pushed the body,” Nadal added.

“We are at the end of the season. It’s normal that these kind of things happen. The knee is always, you know, bothering a little bit, but sometimes it’s worse, and now is a little bit worse.”

He called the trainer to have his knee taped after the second set of his last-16 win over Pablo Cuevas, before insisting he would be fit to play at the season-ending event in London.

But the 16-time Grand Slam champion then ended his bid for a first Paris Masters title, a serious blow for a tournament which is already missing the likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

If Nadal pulls out of the Tour Finals, it would leave Federer as the only member of the ‘Big Four’ in the year-ending event.

“I’m going to do my treatment, do my best to be playing in London, but I cannot talk about that now because (it) is a day that is tough enough for me to pull out from here,” he said.

“For me it’s not about London. For me it’s about longer term.

“And longer term I’m going to do the treatment I believe that (is) going to be more safe and more important to keep playing tennis as long as possible.”

World number 77 Krajinovic, who had never been past the second round of a Masters tournament before, now progresses to his first ATP semi-final of the season against either Juan Martin del Potro or John Isner on Saturday.

“I did not expect this at all, I was ready to play but then I heard he had pulled out,” said the Serb.

“I’m going to enjoy today and then see how it goes tomorrow (Saturday).”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.