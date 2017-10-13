Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy round-up: Mayank Agarwal scores triple ton, car steals the show in Delhi

The Karnataka batsman notched up an unbeaten 304 off 494 balls to help his side post a mammoth 383-run lead over Maharashtra.

by 
PTI

Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal smashed first triple century in first-class cricket as Karnataka seized control against Maharashtra on Day 3 of their Group B Ranji Trophy match in Pune on Friday.

Agarwal, who resumed the day on 219, notched up an unbeaten 304 off 494 balls that included 28 fours and four sixes. The effort helped Karnataka declare on 628/5.

After his 259-run stand with R Samarth (129), the 26-year-old on Friday stitched together 279 runs with Karun Nair, who a struck a century of his own.

Maharashtra, in reply, ended the day on 135/4 with Ruturaj Dasharath Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi at the crease.

Ton-up Nath puts UP in command

In another Group A encounter, Akshdeep Nath struck his second first-class hundred, a rather timely one, to put Uttar Pradesh in a strong position after they took a slender first innings lead against Delhi on day three.

During the fag end of the day, there was a security breach at the ground as a man in an allegedly inebriated state, drove onto the pitch before being detained by the security personnel.

In the match, in response to UP’s 291, Delhi could only get to 269 after resuming the day at 228 for six with overnight batsman Dhruv Shorey running out of the partners, missing out on a deserving hundred by two runs.

In the second innings, Delhi had UP on the mat at 21 for four before Nath (batting 110) and Rinku Singh (64) forged a potentially match-winning stand of 108 runs to steer to their team to 224/7 at stumps on day three, leading the opposition by 246 runs.

Brief Scores (Group A):
UP 291 & 224/7 in 63 overs (Akshdeep Nath 110*, Rinku Singh 64; Ishant Sharma 3/38) vs Delhi 269 in 87 overs (Dhruv Shorey 98; Saurabh Kumar 4/87).
Maharashtra 245 & 135/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 61; Abhimanyu Mithun 2/32) vs Karnataka 628/5 (Mayank Agarwal 304*).
Hyderabad 474/9 decl vs Railways 246 & 13/0.

Mumbai seize control against Odisha

Siddhesh Lad’s ton was studded with 17 fours and one six. Photo: PTI
Siddhesh Lad’s ton was studded with 17 fours and one six. Photo: PTI

Siddesh Lad’s strokeful 117 and the bowlers’ fine performance put Mumbai in the driver’s seat against Odisha at the end of the third day in a Ranji Trophy Group C match on Friday with the hosts struggling at 93/4 in pursuit of 413 for victory.

Lad’s ton, studded with 17 fours and one six, enabled Mumbai post a second innings total of 268/9 declared before the bowlers took over.

Resuming at the overnight 58/3, Mumbai lost quick wickets in the space of less than 30 runs including that of captain Aditya Tare. However, Lad and veteran Abhishek Nayar, who came together at 85/6, arrested the slide.

Lad, who looked to mix aggression with defence, added 57 runs with Nayar and another 76 runs with Akash Parkar (21) to revive his team. A ninth-wicket partnership of 42 runs with Shardul Thakur rubbed salt into Odisha’s wounds and extended the lead beyond the 400-mark.

The Odisha team, which had a horror start in the first innings, losing four wickets for just two runs, lost opener Sandeep Pattanaik at 13. But, Natraj Behera and captain Govind Poddar came to the rescue.

Akash Parkar struck twice late in the day to leave Odisha at 93/4 and facing a huge task to save the game on the final day on Saturday.

Brief scores (Group C):
Mumbai 289 in 99.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105) & 268/9 declared in 71 overs (Siddesh Lad 117, Prithvi Shaw 46, Suryakant Pradhan 3/106) vs Odisha 145 in 50.5 overs & 93/4 in 29 overs (Govind Poddar 48*, Akash Parkar 2/9).
Madhya Pradesh 321 in 122.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4/55) & 67/5 vs Andhra Pradesh 376 in 115.2 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 77, Ashwin Hebbar 77, DB Ravi Teja 58, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 5/82).
Baroda 521 in 152.2 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95*, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, AS Sarkar 3/88) vs Tripura 327/4 in 117 overs (Smit Patel 123*, Yashpal Singh 90, SM Singha 41, SS Mangalorkar 2/56).

Dinda bags five-for

Ashok Dinda (right) finished with figures of 5/61. Photo: PTI
Ashok Dinda (right) finished with figures of 5/61. Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh staged a brilliant fightback following-on after Ashok Dinda grabbed a five-for in a superb pace bowling display along side Mohammed Shami before the visitors reduced the deficit to six runs against Bengal in a Group D match.

In reply to Bengal’s 419, Himachal, the Group D leaders, were bundled out for 206 in their first innings with Dinda grabbing 5/61 and complemented well by Shami (3/94) as the hosts enforced a follow-on in the first session.

Bengal, however, could not capitalise on their big 213-run first innings lead on an innocuous Eden Gardens wicket as Himachal ended the penultimate day at 207/2 when bad light stopped play in 58 overs.

Brief Scores (Group D):
Bengal 419 vs Himachal Pradesh 206 in 56.2 overs (Sumeet Verma 64, Priyanshu Khanduri 52; Ashoke Dinda 5/61, Mohammed Shami 3/94) & 207/2 f/o (Prashant Chopra 81, Priyanshu Khanduri 67*, Nikhil Gangta 43*).
Vidarbha 385 & 111/2 in 28 overs (Faiz Fazal 46) vs Services 317 in 113 overs (Nakul Verma 71, Rahul Singh 63, Ravi Chauhan 44; Akshay Wakhare 5/87).
Chhatisgarh 238 & 171/4 in 64 overs (Ashutosh Singh 81*) vs Punjab 653/9 declared in 128.1 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 267, Gurkeerat Singh 111, Jiwanjot Singh 75; Shourabh Kharwar 3/107, Prateek Sinha 3/121).

Jadeja goes wicketless

India international Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless for 87 runs in his 19 overs but Saurashtra managed to enforce a follow-on on Jharkhand at the end of the third day in a group B encounter.

In reply to Saurashtra’s 553/9, Jharkhand were all out for 270 runs in their first innings as the hosts got a whopping 283-run lead.

After being asked to follow on, Jharkhand were 139/1, still 144 runs in arrears. They would be eyeing to bat the whole day in order to at least get a point from the game.

Off-spinner Vandit Jivarajani (4/33) bowled well as Jharkhand lost last six wickets for 65 runs.

Ishank Jaggi (114) and Ishan Kishan (59) added 133 runs for the fifth wicket stand before Jivarajani ran through the middle and lower order.

In the second innings, opener Nazim Siddiqui smashed unbeaten 83 off 58 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Brief Scores (Group B):
Saurashtra 553/9 decl vs Jharkhand 270 (Ishank Jaggi 114, Ishank Jaggi 59, Vandit Jivarajani 4/33) & 139/1 f/o (Nazim Siddiqui 83*).
Gujarat 236 & 281/9 decl (Priyank Panchal 67, Bhargav Merai 66, Sanjay Pahal 4/49) vs Haryana 157 & 94/7 (Piyush Chawla 3/24, Siddharth Desai 4/38).
Kerala 219 & 191 (Rohan Prem 58, Parveez Rasool 5/70) vs J&K 173 & 56/7 (MD Niddhesh 2/7).

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.