Ranji Trophy round-up: Mayank Agarwal scores triple ton, car steals the show in Delhi

Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal smashed first triple century in first-class cricket as Karnataka seized control against Maharashtra on Day 3 of their Group B Ranji Trophy match in Pune on Friday.

Agarwal, who resumed the day on 219, notched up an unbeaten 304 off 494 balls that included 28 fours and four sixes. The effort helped Karnataka declare on 628/5.

After his 259-run stand with R Samarth (129), the 26-year-old on Friday stitched together 279 runs with Karun Nair, who a struck a century of his own.

Maharashtra, in reply, ended the day on 135/4 with Ruturaj Dasharath Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi at the crease.

Ton-up Nath puts UP in command

In another Group A encounter, Akshdeep Nath struck his second first-class hundred, a rather timely one, to put Uttar Pradesh in a strong position after they took a slender first innings lead against Delhi on day three.

During the fag end of the day, there was a security breach at the ground as a man in an allegedly inebriated state, drove onto the pitch before being detained by the security personnel.

In the match, in response to UP’s 291, Delhi could only get to 269 after resuming the day at 228 for six with overnight batsman Dhruv Shorey running out of the partners, missing out on a deserving hundred by two runs.

In the second innings, Delhi had UP on the mat at 21 for four before Nath (batting 110) and Rinku Singh (64) forged a potentially match-winning stand of 108 runs to steer to their team to 224/7 at stumps on day three, leading the opposition by 246 runs.

Brief Scores (Group A):

UP 291 & 224/7 in 63 overs (Akshdeep Nath 110*, Rinku Singh 64; Ishant Sharma 3/38) vs Delhi 269 in 87 overs (Dhruv Shorey 98; Saurabh Kumar 4/87).

Maharashtra 245 & 135/4 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 61; Abhimanyu Mithun 2/32) vs Karnataka 628/5 (Mayank Agarwal 304*).

Hyderabad 474/9 decl vs Railways 246 & 13/0.

Mumbai seize control against Odisha

Siddhesh Lad’s ton was studded with 17 fours and one six. Photo: PTI

Siddesh Lad’s strokeful 117 and the bowlers’ fine performance put Mumbai in the driver’s seat against Odisha at the end of the third day in a Ranji Trophy Group C match on Friday with the hosts struggling at 93/4 in pursuit of 413 for victory.

Lad’s ton, studded with 17 fours and one six, enabled Mumbai post a second innings total of 268/9 declared before the bowlers took over.

Resuming at the overnight 58/3, Mumbai lost quick wickets in the space of less than 30 runs including that of captain Aditya Tare. However, Lad and veteran Abhishek Nayar, who came together at 85/6, arrested the slide.

Lad, who looked to mix aggression with defence, added 57 runs with Nayar and another 76 runs with Akash Parkar (21) to revive his team. A ninth-wicket partnership of 42 runs with Shardul Thakur rubbed salt into Odisha’s wounds and extended the lead beyond the 400-mark.

The Odisha team, which had a horror start in the first innings, losing four wickets for just two runs, lost opener Sandeep Pattanaik at 13. But, Natraj Behera and captain Govind Poddar came to the rescue.

Akash Parkar struck twice late in the day to leave Odisha at 93/4 and facing a huge task to save the game on the final day on Saturday.

Brief scores (Group C):

Mumbai 289 in 99.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105) & 268/9 declared in 71 overs (Siddesh Lad 117, Prithvi Shaw 46, Suryakant Pradhan 3/106) vs Odisha 145 in 50.5 overs & 93/4 in 29 overs (Govind Poddar 48*, Akash Parkar 2/9).

Madhya Pradesh 321 in 122.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4/55) & 67/5 vs Andhra Pradesh 376 in 115.2 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 77, Ashwin Hebbar 77, DB Ravi Teja 58, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 5/82).

Baroda 521 in 152.2 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95*, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, AS Sarkar 3/88) vs Tripura 327/4 in 117 overs (Smit Patel 123*, Yashpal Singh 90, SM Singha 41, SS Mangalorkar 2/56).

Dinda bags five-for

Ashok Dinda (right) finished with figures of 5/61. Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh staged a brilliant fightback following-on after Ashok Dinda grabbed a five-for in a superb pace bowling display along side Mohammed Shami before the visitors reduced the deficit to six runs against Bengal in a Group D match.

In reply to Bengal’s 419, Himachal, the Group D leaders, were bundled out for 206 in their first innings with Dinda grabbing 5/61 and complemented well by Shami (3/94) as the hosts enforced a follow-on in the first session.

Bengal, however, could not capitalise on their big 213-run first innings lead on an innocuous Eden Gardens wicket as Himachal ended the penultimate day at 207/2 when bad light stopped play in 58 overs.

Brief Scores (Group D):

Bengal 419 vs Himachal Pradesh 206 in 56.2 overs (Sumeet Verma 64, Priyanshu Khanduri 52; Ashoke Dinda 5/61, Mohammed Shami 3/94) & 207/2 f/o (Prashant Chopra 81, Priyanshu Khanduri 67*, Nikhil Gangta 43*).

Vidarbha 385 & 111/2 in 28 overs (Faiz Fazal 46) vs Services 317 in 113 overs (Nakul Verma 71, Rahul Singh 63, Ravi Chauhan 44; Akshay Wakhare 5/87).

Chhatisgarh 238 & 171/4 in 64 overs (Ashutosh Singh 81*) vs Punjab 653/9 declared in 128.1 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 267, Gurkeerat Singh 111, Jiwanjot Singh 75; Shourabh Kharwar 3/107, Prateek Sinha 3/121).

Jadeja goes wicketless

India international Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless for 87 runs in his 19 overs but Saurashtra managed to enforce a follow-on on Jharkhand at the end of the third day in a group B encounter.

In reply to Saurashtra’s 553/9, Jharkhand were all out for 270 runs in their first innings as the hosts got a whopping 283-run lead.

After being asked to follow on, Jharkhand were 139/1, still 144 runs in arrears. They would be eyeing to bat the whole day in order to at least get a point from the game.

Off-spinner Vandit Jivarajani (4/33) bowled well as Jharkhand lost last six wickets for 65 runs.

Ishank Jaggi (114) and Ishan Kishan (59) added 133 runs for the fifth wicket stand before Jivarajani ran through the middle and lower order.

In the second innings, opener Nazim Siddiqui smashed unbeaten 83 off 58 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Brief Scores (Group B):

Saurashtra 553/9 decl vs Jharkhand 270 (Ishank Jaggi 114, Ishank Jaggi 59, Vandit Jivarajani 4/33) & 139/1 f/o (Nazim Siddiqui 83*).

Gujarat 236 & 281/9 decl (Priyank Panchal 67, Bhargav Merai 66, Sanjay Pahal 4/49) vs Haryana 157 & 94/7 (Piyush Chawla 3/24, Siddharth Desai 4/38).

Kerala 219 & 191 (Rohan Prem 58, Parveez Rasool 5/70) vs J&K 173 & 56/7 (MD Niddhesh 2/7).