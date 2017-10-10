Golf: Lahiri tied-28th in Las Vegas, Shiv Kapur placed second at Panasonic Open

Anirban Lahiri made a modest start with a two-under 69 in the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Lahiri, who is coming of top-10 finishes in his previous two starts in Asia, had as many as six birdies but also dropped four bogeys to be placed tied-28th.

South Korea’s Whee Kim opened with a bogey-free, six- under 65 to take the lead in the opening round.

Making his third-consecutive start in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Whee Kim was one shot clear of four players – Alex Cejka, JJ Spaun, Ryan Blaum and John Huh – besides Jimmy Stanger, who was also five-under but has not completed his first round.

In his last start before this week, Kim finished solo fourth at the CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES.

His career-best finish since joining the PGA TOUR in 2015 is a T2 at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Shiv Kapur best placed Indian at Panasonic Open

Shiv Kapur was the best placed Indian at second position on Friday in the Panasonic Open after his near-flawless card was marred by a double-bogey six on the par-three four, which moved him down from the lead.

Despite taking the clubhouse lead in the morning, Kapur lost the advantage by the end of the day at the Delhi Golf Club.

Among other Indians in fray – Shamim Khan, who is currently leading the money list on the domestic circuit, signed for a 69 to take third place, while SSP Chawrasia remained in contention for another Panasonic Open win after returning with a 69 for a share of fourth place with compatriot Divyanshu Bajajt.

Aditi Ashok takes lead in Abu Dhabi

India’s Aditi Ashok turned in a superb 68 on a scorching day at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club to hit the front going into the final round of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

The 19-year-old from Bangalore, who is chasing a third Ladies European Tour title, carded seven birdies but dropped three shots to move to 15-under for the tournament, two ahead of Cheyenne Woods from the United States, who also shot 68.