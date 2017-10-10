Badminton

Shreyanshi Pardeshi wants to play Sindhu, Saina after spirited show in inter-state c’ships

The 19-year-old from Indore is one of the eight women’s singles players who have been handed a direct entry into the pre-quarterfinals of the senior Nationals.

by 
Wizcraft via Maharashtra Badminton Association

Madhya Pradesh stood little chance when they came up against the mighty Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the final of the inter-state mixed-team championship in Nagpur on Saturday. The PSPB side, comprising India’s badminton stars such as B Sai Praneeth, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, was a lot stronger on paper compared with MP.

And thus, it was not surprising when Japan Superseries semi-finalists Chopra and Reddy, playing mixed doubles, and Singapore Superseries champion Sai Praneeth gave PSPB a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five encounter.

Left with the task of saving MP some blushes was the 19-year-old Shreyanshi Pardeshi, the second-ranked Indian senior and 143rd in the world. She was taking on Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, ranked 60 spots above her in the world rankings.

Five matches in two days

It did not help Pardeshi’s cause that she had already played four matches for MP in the 36 hours prior to the clash – women’s singles and doubles. Gadde was a lot fresher, having played only two singles matches leading up o the final.

Unsurprisingly then, Gadde raced to a 21-11 win in the first game, with Pardeshi looking completely drained out. She had won a couple of good points, showing what she could have done on fresher legs, but too many unforced errors cost her.

Incredibly then, in the second game, Pardeshi managed to dig into her reserves and make Gadde fight for her points. She was trailing 8-11 at the interval, but went on a run of five straight points to take a 13-11 lead. She had another run of four straight points to make it 17-12 in her favour, before going on to take the game 21-19.

Pardeshi knew she had a chance to pull this off and keep MP in the tie. She gave it her all in the third game and, at 13-13, she was still in with a great chance. However, her legs finally gave in and Gadde won five straight points after that to put the match out of Pardeshi’s reach. Gadde won the decider 21-18 to seal the title for PSPB.

Height no bar

Despite MP’s loss, Pardeshi was clearly the highlight of the mixed-team championships. She was happy with how she played over the two days and five matches, and said she could have won the match against Gadde had she judged the drift better. “I could not control the shuttle as well as I would have wanted because of the drift, but it’s fine – I’m playing well,” she said.

While Pardeshi looked sorted in her defence, she lost a lot of points when she went on the attack and that’s one area she was looking to work on. At just over five feet tall, Pardeshi does not have height on her side, so she wants to make up for it with more strength and speed.

Asked how tough it was to play so many matches in two days, she said she was used to it now after playing on the national circuit for so long. “Four to five matches in a day is normal,” she said. “But I am relieved that now in the senior Nationals I’ll have to play only one match in a day.”

The P Gopichand Academy trainee has been handed a direct entry into the pre-quarterfinals of the Nationals, along with the likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, on the basis of her India ranking. This also means she now has a break for couple of days until she has to play again. Pardeshi is looking forward to the Nationals. “I want to play with Saina and Sindhu,” she said, laughing. “Let’s see who I come up against.”

The Indore girl had reached the final of the Tata Open in Mumbai last year, before losing to Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah. She has since failed to go past the round of 16 in international tournaments but was happy with gaining some experience. In the Vietnam Open in September, she lost to world No 40 Dinar Dyah Ayustine in the pre-quarterfinals. “I lost the third game 21-23 so it was very close,” she said.

Asked what her targets are for the coming months, Pardeshi said she wants to take it step-by-step. “I want to win challenger tournaments, then Grands Prix, then Grands Prix Golds. I’m happy with the way I am playing. I just need to work on a few things like I said.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.