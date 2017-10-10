Standards are high to be selected, says men’s hockey coach Marijne ahead of national camp

Having stamped their supremacy by winning the Asia Cup, the Indian men’s team will regroup at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru for a 18-day national camp ahead of the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar that starts on December 1, reported PTI.

The 35-member core group, that includes the 18-member Asia Cup squad as well as players who were part of the India A team that participated in the Australian Hockey League, will start training on November 5 in order to select the final team for the season finale in Odisha.

While there is no change in the core group, goalkeepers Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera will be joined by Vikas Dahiya and PR Sreejesh, who is working on making a comeback after a long injury. Dragflick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh, fullbacks Birender Lakra and Kothajit Singh too will be available for selection after injury layoffs while forward Mandeep Singh is back in the camp after being rested for the Asia Cup.

“It is not only the players making a comeback after recovering from an injury who will have to prove their mettle but every single player will have to strive to make his position in the team for the Odisha Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017. The standards are high to be selected in the team and that’s good because it makes players better,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

Not reading too much into the Asia Cup triumph, Marijne was modest to admit that the team needs to improve a lot more to achieve the desired results in Bhubaneswar.

“Together we have to become more consistent. We have a tendency of dropping our level too low in a match where the opponent ends up coming back into the game. If we make too many technical errors the level drops and that’s one of the things we have to improve and focus upon during this camp,” said Marijne.

Stressing on room for improvement, the Dutchman was also quick to draw positives from his team’s abilities on the pitch. “The team brings a lot of energy into matches. Our speed and fitness are strong points and if we combine this in a good way with our technical skills then we can be quite lethal,” he said.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, PR Sreejesh, Vikas Dahiya, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Pardeep Mor, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jasjit Singh Kular, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Chinglensana Singh, SK Uthappa, Sumit, Satbir Singh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet (Junior), Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Affan Yousuf, Nikkin Thimmaiah, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Armaan Qureshi.