‘Asia is still the power-centre for badminton’: In conversation with legends of the game

Peter Gade, Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan, Taufiq Hidayat and Lee Yong Dae come together to promote the game as part of the Legends Vision initiative

Badminton legends, past and present, have descended in India as part of the Yonex Legends Vision initiative. Former greats Lee Yong Dae (doubles specialist from South Korea), Taufiq Hidayat (Indonesia) and Peter Gade (Denmark) along with Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan are in Mumbai and spoke to the media ahead of their participation in a series of exhibition matches later in the day against Indian badminton stars.

Here are excerpts from the media interaction:

On India’s growing love for badminton and how to improve it:

Peter Gade: First of all we see, big evolution in popularity of badminton in India because of good performances in the last many years by Saina Nehwal, ( PV) Sindhu, (Kidambi) Srikanth. It is very important for the sport to have celebrities, people who are performing on a high level and at the same time the other people know about it. That is what you are seeing now in India. In India, people also know a lot of about the guys sitting here (Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan). So that is a very good combination. We have seen a big evolution of Indian badminton players and we need the broader public to know about these players, not only as players but as stars of the game.

Lee Yong Dae: I am expecting the future of India in badminton (doubles) to be very good in next three to four years, because so many people are putting a lot of efforts. India can also win an Olympics medal in the next edition [in doubles].

Thoughts on Coach Mulyo Handoyo (Current singles coach for Indian singles players who was Taufiq Hidayat’s coach as well):

Taufiq Hidayat: He is an excellent coach and not just on the badminton court but off the court as well. He is like my friend, brother and father, We can share everything and knows how to handle the players off-court, which is his great strength.

Srikanth was quoted as saying the era of Chinese domination is over. Thoughts?

Peter Gade: At the moment, in the men’s singles you still have Lin Dan and Chen Long, players who have won big titles. Yes, you have some younger players coming forward and starting to make their impact like Srikanth. A player like (Kento) Momota will also come. Its a very exciting period for men’s singles and hopefully we will see some great matches and fights. And may be towards the next Olympics, you will see a (bigger) group of men’ singles stars (competing for title). What we are seeing now is a more open field. In the men’s singles, it is a transition because (of a few) players being at the top and younger players coming forward.

Asia has been the traditional power centre for badminton but now European nations are making their mark too. Is badminton becoming a more global centre without power centres?

Peter Gade: For me, I still see the power-centre as Asia, that is for sure. Now may be we have more different countries taking part from Asia (apart from China) and Europe, we have seen Carolina Marin from Spain and a few others. I have been working with the French team, trying to produce players. But I still see, the power centre is in Asia. Denmark is also producing players for the highest level and a few other European countries , it is good for the game if we have more countries taking part. We may see future of Badminton moving towards Tennis but that will still take some time. There is lot of attention and resources available in Asia, and we still have a lot of work to do in Europe to bring badminton to the same level.

On the upcoming Indian players and end of China’s domination in the sport:

Lin Dan: Currently in China young people are getting more involved in the sport. In high schools, they have there groups and all. Sooner or later (it will back to be where it was). In India, you see players like Saina and Srikanth, they have progressed very well. The youngsters are doing very well too.

The emergence of Viktor Axelsen as the world champion:

Peter Gade: Viktor is a young man and very ambitious. He is willing to put in his 100 per cent in his effort to become the best player in the men’s singles. And that is what he is doing and I have a lot of respect for that. His style of play is to attack in a powerful way, he is big boy (laughs) so he has got a lot of range. And the challenge for him is to still move fast and cover the court in best way possible. And I know that he has worked on this for the last many years. His challenge for the coming years will be to be stable, perform at every single tournament at the highest level. It’s a challenge for him to take care of his body and his preparations in the right way. He still needs to develop his game to be at the top in men’s singles.

The emergence of stars in women’s singles and whether the talent there is overshadowing men:

Peter Gade: In ladies singles you have lot of personalities coming forward and players from different countries. There’s a very exciting future and it is only a beginning of that. It is mainly because of (end of) the Chinese domination and now that it is more open, you will also see reaction from Chinese ladies singles. Lets hope that we continue to have open completion which is good for spectators and game.

Lee Chong Wei’s rivalry with Lin Dan, emerging rivalries and how badminton has changed over the years:

Lee Chong Wei: Lin Dan and I started in Asian juniors and I always respected him. Our rivalry has been also good for the sport. Everybody wants to see me and Lin Dan (play) and he is also my big enemy. We are always enemies but outside the court we are friends. [With a] lot of youngsters coming through in men’s singles, for me and Lin Dan it will be tough to win titles now. The next big rivalry I think will be Viktor Axelsen and Kento Momota.

The idea behind the Legends Vision initiative:

Peter Gade: Yonex made this initiative possible and I think for all of us, it makes sense as individuals – we did a wonderful job in our sports for many many years. Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan are still doing it. We have a lot of fans all over the world. (laughs) Together we can send a very clear message, a powerful one to the Badminton fans around the world, not only badminton (playing) countries, but also hopefully in countries where badminton needs to be bigger, so that is the main reason behind it to get more young people to badminton while having a wider audience all over the world.

Finally, on the alleged emotional ‘letter’ from Lin Dan to Lee Chong Wei that went viral on social media:

Lin Dan: No, it was not real!

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

