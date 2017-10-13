Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy round up: Mumbai get first win of the season, Delhi chase down 252

Mumbai will now face Baroda at home in their 500th Ranji Trophy game on November 9.

DPM/PTI Photo

The fourth round of Ranji Trophy matches across the four groups ended on Saturday and here’s a comprehensive round-up of all the action from the final day:

Mumbai record first win

Mumbai registered its first win of the season, thrashing Odisha by 120 runs in their Ranji Trophy Group C match at KIIT Stadium on Saturday. Resuming at 93/4, Odisha capitulated in less than two sessions as Akash Parkar and Dhawal Kulkarni finished with three wickets apiece.

Chasing 413 for an unlikely win, the home side was never in the hunt, losing wickets at regular intervals with only captain Govind Poddar hitting a knock of 87. Poddar put on 90 runs with Shantanu Mitra (49) before falling to Abhishek Nayar, who also ended Biplab Samantaray’s doughty resistance, by bowling him for 31.

With the win, the 41-time Ranji champion moved to 10 points in the group. Mumbai next faces Baroda at home in what would be its 500th Ranji Trophy game, beginning November 9.

Odisha face Tamil Nadu in its next fixture at Cuttack from November 9.

In other Group C games, Andhra Pradesh cruised to an eight-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh to gain six points. Subsequently Andhra moved to the top of the points table with 15 points, one more than MP.

Brief Scores (Group C)

Mumbai 289 all out beat Odisha 145 all out & 292 all out (Govind Poddar 87; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/74). Points - Mumbai: 6; Odisha: 0.

At Vizianagaram: Madhya Pradesh 321 & 119 all out lost to Andhra Pradesh 376 & 65/2 2. Points - Andhra Pradesh: 6; MP: 0.

At Vadodara: Baroda 521 all out 85/6 drew with Tripura 436/10 (Smit Patel 158, Yashpal Singh 90). Points - Baroda: 3; Tripura: 1.

Nitish, Milind anchor chase as Delhi beat UP

Nitish Rana’s fluent 67 and a patient unbeaten 48 from vice-captain Milind Kumar saw Delhi chase down a tricky target of 252 on the final day against Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Group A encounter. Delhi with 16 points from 3 games are second in the group behind leaders Karnataka with 20 from equal number of games. Starting the day at 224/7, UP lasted only for 28 balls as Navdeep Saini polished off the remaining three wickets with visitors second innings ending at 229. With a minimum of 83 overs to reach the target, Delhi knocked off the runs in 72.1 overs.

Brief Scores (Group A)

In Delhi (At Palam): UP 291 and 229 (Akshdeep Nath 110, Navdeep Saini 4/46, Ishant Sharma 3/38) lost to Delhi 269 and 256/6 (Nitish Rana 67) by 4 wickets. Points: Delhi 6, UP 0.

In Delhi (At Karnail Singh Stadium): Hyderabad 474/9 and 23/0 beat Railways 246 and 250 all out (Mehdi Hassan 4/35). Points: Hyderabad 7; Railways 0.

In Pune: Maharashtra 245 and 247 (Abhimanyu Mithun 5/66) lost to Karnataka 628/5 decl. Points: Maharashtra 0; Karnataka 7.

Bengal settle for frustrating draw

Rishi Dhawan’s all-round show enabled Himachal Pradesh to stop hosts Bengal from logging home full points in a Ranji Trophy group D encounter.

Having conceded a huge 213-run lead, Himachal Pradesh gave a much better account of themselves scoring 353 in the second innings - courtesy contributions from Priyanshu Khanudri (95), Prashant Chopra (81), Nikhil Gangta (57) and Dhawan (51 not out)

Mohammed Shami and Ashok Dinda could not recreate the magic of the first innings as Dhawan played 90 balls and more importantly had a ninth wicket stand of 39 with Sidharth Sharma (1) which consumed an hour and half’s play. A target of 141 in the final session under fading light was next to impossible and Dhawan’s four-wicket burst ensured that captains decided to shake hands when Bengal were 65/4 in 15 overs.

It was a moral victory for Himachal having bounced back from being asked to follow-on.

Punjab now lead the group D table with 15 points while Vidarbha with 14 are currently second.

Bengal had a definite chance to take the lead but the draw meant they slipped to third place with 13 points. Bengal will play three more matches against Punjab, Vidarbha and Goa.

Brief Scores (Group D)

In Kolkata: Bengal 419 and 65/4 drew with Himachal Pradesh 206 and f/o 353 (Priyanshu Khanduri 95, Prashant Chopra 81; Mohammed Shami 5/109, Ashok Dinda 3/74). Match drawn. Points: Bengal 3; Himachal Pradesh 1.

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 385 and 223/6 declared beat Services 317 and 99 (Akshay Wakhare 5/16, Karn Sharma 3/42) by 192 runs. Vidarbha 6 points Services 0.

In Raipur: Chhattisgarh 238 and 297 (Ashutosh Singh 119; Sandeep Sharma 4/89, Barinder Sran 3/65) lost to Punjab 653/9 by an innings and 118 runs. Punjab 7 points Chhattisgarh 0.

Saurashtra beat Jharkhand

Saurashtra beat Jharkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter bagging six points and move to third spot in the points table.

After following on, Jharkhand scored 341 in their second innings, courtesy a whirlwind 99 off 75 balls by Nazim Siddiqui, who hit 13 boundaries and two sixes. Wicketkeeper Sumit Kumar scored 108 off 147 balls with 12 boundaries and five sixes. Chasing a target of 59, Saurashtra achieved the target in 14 overs despite losing four wickets.

Brief Scores (Group B)

In Pune: Saurashtra 553/9 decl and 59/4 beat Jharkhand 270 all out 341 all out by 6 wickets. Points: Saurashtra 6; Jharkhand 0

In Valsad: Gujarat 236 and 281/9 beat Harayana 157 and 122 (Suddharth Desai 5/46, Piyush Chawla 5/44) by 238 runs. Points: Gujarat 6; Haryana 0.

In Thumba: Kerala 219 and 191 beat Jammu and Kashmir 173 and 79 (KC Akshay 5/21) by 158 runs. Points: Kerala 6; Jammu and Kashmir 0.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.