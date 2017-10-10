TENNIS

Paris Masters: Qualifier Filip Krajinovic stuns John Isner in thriller to reach final

The Serb beat the American 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5).

by 
Charles Platiau/Reuters

Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic stunned John Isner on Saturday with a thrilling 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5) victory to reach the Paris Masters final and end the American’s World Tour Finals bid. The world number 77, who was playing in his first ATP semi-final of the season, dug deep to come through a deciding-set tie-break against the big-serving Isner, who struck 31 aces.

Isner, 32, needed to win the tournament to grab the last place for the year-ending eight-man event in London from Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Now his compatriot Jack Sock is the only man who can deny Carreno Busta, and he takes on French wildcard Julien Benneteau in the second semi-final later on Saturday.

Krajinovic reached the last four after world number one Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament before their quarter-final on Friday with a right knee injury. The 25-year-old saved three break points in his opening service game and grew into the contest from then on, breaking Isner in game five.

It was only the third time the world number 14 had dropped his serve in the tournament, and Krajinovic closed out the first set with a confident hold to love. The Serb had only won two matches at Grand Slam or Masters tournaments in his career before this week, but he has claimed five second-tier Challenger titles in 2017 to return to the world’s top 100 after struggling with injuries in recent years.

Isner, who like Sock was looking to become the first American to win a Masters title since former world number one Andy Roddick in Miami seven years ago, solidified his serve at the start of the second set. Krajinovic looked to be the fitter player, though, having had a day off due to Nadal’s withdrawal, while Isner had been taken to a deciding set in all of his three previous matches.

But the giant American found a second wind in a second-set tie-break, reeling off the first five points in a row. He closed it out with two massive aces to take his tally for the match to 16.

Krajinovic saved a rare break point to edge ahead in the third set, but Isner continued to rattle through his service games, including one that featured four thunderous aces. Isner grabbed an early 3-0 advantage in the deciding breaker, but Krajinovic showed great resolve to take five of the next six points.

One final ace levelled for Isner, but Krajinovic brought up a match point on his own serve with a magnificent backhand winner and clinched victory by crunching a forehand down the line.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.