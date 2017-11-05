Badminton

BM Rahul, 17, pulls off biggest win of his career, beats Gurusaidutt at badminton Nationals

The Bengaluru boy prevailed 27-25, 18-21, 21-14 against the former world No 19 in their second-round match that lasted 70 minutes.

Wizcraft via Maharashtra Badminton Association

Nagpur: Seventeen-year-old BM Rahul Bharadwaj won arguably the biggest match of his career so far when he beat former world No 19 RMV Gurusaidutt in three games in the second round of the badminton senior national championships on Saturday.

In a match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes, Bharadwaj beat Gurusaidutt, a player 10 years older than him, at his own game – rallying. The Bengaluru teenager perhaps benefitted from the fact that Gurusaidutt has only recently started playing regularly following a long injury layoff.

However, that should take nothing away from the performance of the Prakash Padukone Academy trainee, who booked his place in round three of his second senior Nationals with a hard-fought 27-25, 18-21, 21-14 win.

Bharadwaj started the first game well, engaging Gurusaidutt in long rallies and bossing the net play. He held an 18-13 lead in the first game before Gurusaidutt started to play a bit more safely and induced a few errors off Bharadwaj to level the scores at 20-20.

Neither player was willing to let up, before Bharadwaj eventually managed to win two points in a row and take the first game 27-25 after over 20 minutes of play. The excitement of having a one-game lead against a top senior player perhaps got the better of the 17-year-old in the second, though, as Gurusaidutt opened up an early lead and maintained it throughout, thereby forcing a decider.

In the third game, however, Bharadwaj was back on the ground as he took the attack to Gurusaidutt, converting an early 6-2 lead to 11-5 at the interval. Gurusaidutt tried his best to recover but committed one too many errors at the net, eventually conceding the game and match.

Bottomless tank

Bharadwaj once again provided a glimpse of his bottomless tank of fuel in this match. At the India Junior International Grand Prix in September, he had played seven matches in four days, including two back-to-back three-gamers, to reach the final, where he lost to the junior world No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

“Before coming here, I had trained well and worked hard on my fitness, so I was comfortable playing the third game,” Bharadwaj said after the match, before admitting that he had erred by starting slowly in the second game to allow Gurusaidutt back in the match.

“I started the first and third games well. In the second, I started a bit slow so he got into a good lead after the break, when he started playing fast. I was just not able to catch up. In the third game, I was able to start well and continue that throughout. I was able to play my strokes and was more confident,” he added.

One of Bharadwaj’s travelling coaches from the Padukone academy, Sagar Chopda, said that the youngster also needs to learn how to keep his emotions in check. After Bharadwaj won the first game, he threw his racket down and looked quite excited, perhaps losing some focus.

“The only thing I told him was that you have to control your emotions,” said Chopda. “He started breathing heavily [after the first game] with that excitement of beating a higher-ranked player. There itself he lost four points and he was down 6-2 and could never catch up.”

Overall, Chopda thinks Bharadwaj played a really good match, especially with the patience he showed against an opponent who played in the same style as him. “This win should give him confidence of playing higher-ranked players,” Chopda said.

Other main results (seeds in brackets):

Prashi Joshi beat Riya Pillai [1] 21-18, 21-11

Harshit Aggarwal [1] beat Riku Khape 21-12, 21-10

Mugdha Agrey [2] beat Ananya Goel 21-18, 21-16

Rahul Yadav C [2] beat Saurav Kapoor 21-19, 21-10

Lakshya Sen [7] beat Abhishek Kulkarni 21-13, 22-20

Aakarshi Kashyap [13] beat Teenu Dahiya 21-6, 21-6

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde beat Unnati Bisht 21-13, 21-13

Maisnam Meiraba beat Alap Mishra [13] 21-8, 21-15

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.