Field Watch

Watch: In this epic interview, Virat Kohli spares no one... not even himself

The Indian captain’s goofy side was full display in the very candid and no-holds-barred interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast With Champions.

by 
Screengrab

The Virat Kohli we see on the pitch is often a picture of fierce concentration and intense competition. The Indian captain spares no bowler with the bat and almost no opposition in the last few months.

But off the field, Kohli is known to be cheerful and a bit of a prankster. This side of him, rarely seen, was on full display in the very candid and no-holds-barred interview with Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show Breakfast With Champions.

So straightforward was the interview that Kohli took pot shots at all of his team mates and their habits. Rohit Sharma, he said, was so forgetful that the team’s logistical manager reminds the team to make sure the Mumbai player has all his belongings. Hardik Pandya barely knows five words of a song, but all his music will be in English.

He didn’t even spare himself, making fun of his former chubby self and how he could barely feel is jawline, thanks to his healthy, Punjabi-boy appetite. However, he has not touched Butter Chicken and naan in four years and envies the metabolism of his teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Pandya.

He also credited his better half Anushka Sharma for making him the person he is today. He said that she taught him poise and how to become a gentleman. He also spoke about what he was thinking during that fateful 2014 tour of England, where the actress came under attack for his poor form. Kohli revealed that it was former India player Zaheer Khan who gave him the best relationship advice – to not hide it.

Watch the full interview here:

Play
Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.