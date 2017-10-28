Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod, BM Rahul progress to pre-quarters of badminton Nationals

India’s top-ranked junior Aakarshi Kashyap had a long and difficult day as she was taken to three games in rounds three and four on Sunday.

by 
Wizcraft via Maharashtra Badminton Association

There were no upsets on the second day of the senior national badminton championships in Nagpur as Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap, BM Rahul, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Co progressed to the pre-quarterfinals.

The story of the day, however, was the 16-year-old local girl Malvika Bansod, who also reached the pre-quarterfinals in her first ever senior Nationals. After beating Abhilasha A in straight games in the third round on Sunday morning, Bansod was stretched to three games by Assam’s Ashmita Chaliha, before prevailing 21-16, 16-21, 21-18 in 43 minutes, bringing huge cheers from the Nagpur crowd.

The previous edition’s finalist Sen got the better of his fellow trainee at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Maisnam Meiraba from Manipur 21-13, 12-21, 21-13. This was after he received a walkover in the third round, as his opponent Siril Verma pulled out with a shoulder injury.

BM Rahul, who caused an upset on Saturday by beating RMV Gurusaidutt in three games, had a straightforward outings in rounds three and four, winning both matches in straight games.

India’s top-ranked junior Kashyap had a long and difficult day as she was taken to three games by Rashi Lambe in round three and Vaidehi Choudhari in round four. Kashyap trailed by a game in both matches before fighting back to win them.

Gadde had an easy outing, with her third-round opponent retiring midway, before she beat Uttar Pradesh’s Mansi Singh in straight games.

Other results (round 4):

M Tanishq beat Kanika Kanwal 21-19, 21-19

Revati Devasthale beat Riya Mookerjee 21-19, 20-22, 21-18

Purva Barve beat Ritika Thaker 21-13, 19-21, 22-20

G Vrushali beat Treesa Jolly 21-16, 21-13

Saili Rane beat Vaishnavi Bhale 21-16, 21-10

Aryamann Tandon beat Siddharth Thakur 21-10, 21-13

Bodhit Joshi beat Kaustubh Rawat 21-7, 21-18

Chirag Sen beat Adrian George 21-14, 21-11

Ansal Yadav beat M Mithun 16-21, 21-8, 21-13

Subhankar Dey beat Abhishek Yeligar 21-19, 21-16

Rahul Yadav C beat Kartik Jindal 21-12, 21-13

