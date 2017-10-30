Sri Lanka in India

Sri Lanka drop Kusal Mendis for India tour, Angelo Mathews returns

The Sri Lankan selectors on Sunday dropped batsman Kusal Mendis from their 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of India, while Angelo Mathews returns to the side following an injury lay-off.

Right-handed opener Kaushal Silva was also omitted from the team that emerged victorious against Pakistan in the recent Test series held in the UAE.

Mathews was ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan due to a calf muscle injury.

Since making his Test debut in 2015, the 22-year-old Mendis was being seen as the best batting prospect for Sri Lanka after the retirement of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Mendis will miss out on a Test match after 22 consecutive appearances since his debut.

Former skipper Angelo Mathews returns to the side which features middle-order batsman Roshen Silva as the only uncapped player.

Sri Lanka are slated to play three Tests, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in India. The squad will leave for India on Wednesday.

Squad

Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimnne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernanado, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva.

Sri Lanka hire Samaraweera as batting coach

Sri Lanka Sunday announced it was contracting former Test batsman Thilan Samaraweera as the batting coach to groom the national team in the run up to the 2019 World Cup.

The 41-year-old Samaraweera, who retired from Test cricket in 2013, had been a batting consultant for the Bangladesh team, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“SLC announces today the recruitment of former Sri Lankan right hand batsman Thilan Samaraweera as batting coach to the national team for a period of three years,” it said.

Samaraweera is due to join the Sri Lanka squad before they leave for India.

