Badminton Nationals pre-quarters draw: K Srikanth vs Aryamann Tandon, A Jayaram vs BM Rahul

The draw for the pre-quarterfinals of the senior national badminton championship was released on Sunday with K Srikanth set to take on the 18-year-old Aryamann Tandon, while 17-year-old BM Rahul Bharadwaj, who knocked RMV Gurusaidutt out, will face Ajay Jayaram on Monday.
Junior world No 3 Lakshya Sen was drawn against Pratul Joshi, while his brother Chirag Sen will face HS Prannoy.
In the women’s singles draw, top seed PV Sindhu will be up against Revati Devasthale, while Saina Nehwal will take on Vrushali Gummadi.
Here is the complete draw:
Men’s singles
K Srikanth vs Aryamann Tandon
Shubham Prajapati vs Bodhit Joshi
Ajay Jayaram vs BM Rahul Bharadwaj
Pratul Joshi vs Lakshya Sen
Subhankar Dey vs Daniel Farid
Rahul Yadav vs B Sai Praneeth
Ansal Yadav vs P Kashyap
Chirag Sen vs HS Prannoy
Women’s singles
PV Sindhu vs Revati Devasthale
Shreyanshi Pardeshi vs Malvika Bansod
Sai Utthejitha Rao vs Purva Barve
Rasika Raje vs Ruthvika Shivani Gadde
Tanishq M vs Anura Prabhudesai
Saili Rane vs Sri Krishna Priya
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Reshma Karthik
Vrushali Gummadi vs Saina Nehwal