Premier League

Premier League: Aguero on target as Manchester City sink Arsenal

The Premier League leaders beat the North London outfit 3-1 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

by 
OLI SCARFF/AFP

Manchester City’s newly-crowned record goalscorer Sergio Aguero was on the mark again, as his second-half penalty helped the Premier League leaders beat Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Aguero scored via the post after Nacho Monreal was judged to have brought down Raheem Sterling with a clumsy challenge in the 49th minute at the Etihad Stadium.

And, after Kevin De Bruyne had given Pep Guardiola’s side a first-half lead, it seemed Aguero’s latest goal would be enough to secure a club record ninth consecutive league victory for City.

Still, the hosts might have faced an anxious conclusion to the game after Arsenal substitute Alexandre Lacazette pulled a goal back in the 65th minute with a ferocious finish following sharp passes from Alex Iwobi and Aaron Ramsey.

Home nerves were finally settled in the 74th minute, however, when David Silva pulled the ball back for substitute Gabriel Jesus to score from six yards, although replays suggested one, or possibly both, players were offside, with the result leaving the Gunners 12 points behind City.

It had taken just 18 minutes of open, attacking play, from both teams, for City to start the scoring through Belgian midfielder De Bruyne who maintained his superb recent form.

Moments after his powerful shot had forced Petr Cech into the first save of the game, parrying the ball away to his right, City followed up with another attack that paved the way for De Bruyne’s opener.

Guard of honour

Leroy Sane and Fabian Delph played short, sharp passes to work the ball to the centre for De Bruyne who then played a one-two with Fernandinho before beating Cech with a left-foot shot into the right-hand corner of the Arsenal goal.

Before kick-off, former City strikers formed a guard of honour for Aguero, who this week became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, and within a minute, the Argentinian might have added another to his 178 City career goals earlier than was eventually the case.

Sterling and De Bruyne led the City charge upfield following an Arsenal corner and Aguero might have expected to do better than shoot wide of the right-hand post.

Arsenal looked threatening in the early exchanges but the Gunners’ defence was beginning to make the occasional error and, when they gifted the ball to City just before the opening goal, Sane’s low cross missed Sterling by inches.

But while Ederson was untroubled in the home goal, City lacked their usual flowing form in attack.

Silva rolled the ball across an open net, with no team-mate on hand, after 33 minutes and then Sterling and Sane somehow wasted the chance to covert a two-against-one counter-attack thanks to the former’s wayward pass.

Laurent Koscielny was also forced into some emergency defending to keep out a Kyle Walker cross as City threatened a second goal but, against the run of play, Guardiola’s team required Ederson to make a fine stop from Aaron Ramsey just before the interval as Arsenal launched a rare response.

The early second-half penalty dented hopes of an Arsenal recovery although it might have been a different story had Ederson not been fortunate when he dropped a long Iwobi shot and hurriedly gathered the loose ball.

And the Lacazette goal only delayed the inevitable as Cech was forced to make a stunning save from substitute Jesus to deny City a third goal.

Veteran manager Arsene Wenger brought off Granit Xhaka four minutes after City scored their third goal and the Arsenal midfielder gestured angrily in the direction of the fourth official as he sat on the bench, complaining about the offside decision that had gone the hosts’ way.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.