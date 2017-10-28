Premier League

Work hard or sit in the stands: Antonio Conte fires warning to David Luiz

The Brazilian wasn’t even a part of the substitutes during Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Manchester United.

by 
Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Antonio Conte has warned David Luiz he faces a fight to win back his Chelsea place after the Brazil defender was dropped for his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester United. Luiz paid the price for some sloppy recent performances as Blues boss Conte left him out of the squad at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The former Paris Saint Germain star, one of the key players in Chelsea’s title triumph last term, watched from the stands as Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill filled the central defensive positions for the champions. When asked about the 30-year-old’s future, Conte said, “I don’t know. He has to work really hard otherwise they are on the bench or in the stands.”

That trio easily kept United striker Romelu Lukaku and his team-mates at bay as Alvaro Morata’s 55th minute header sealed a vital victory. Conte had been prompted to ditch Luiz following the midweek Champions League loss at Roma.

When Conte faced the written press, he only told Luiz he wouldn’t be granted an immediate recall. “It’s very simple, the coach has to make the best decision for the team. Tonight the best decision was to play (Andreas) Christensen and have (Ethan) Ampadu on the bench,” Conte said. “I decided this way tonight, maybe I can decide a different way in the future or I can continue the same way.”

Conte’s decision to axe Luiz was as much a warning to the rest of the squad to improve their performances as an individual attack on the centre-back. The Italian’s message was received as Chelsea gave a commanding performance to secure their third successive league win and stay within nine points of leaders Manchester City. “I must take the best decision for the club, not a single player. It is only a tactical decision. It’s normal,” Conte said.

“This can happen to every one of my players if I see they are not in good form. I have to make important decisions.”

Conte’s own future had been in question last week after demanding Blues owner Roman Abramovich made one of his infrequent visits to the club’s training ground. Reportedly struggling to stop his players complaining about his intense training regime, Conte badly needed a restorative victory and he was relieved to see Chelsea respond to his demands for more intensity.

Passion play

Image credit: Chelsea FC
Image credit: Chelsea FC

“We played with great energy and great passion. I saw a lot of positive things,” he said. “They decided they would fight. My players had the will to help each other. For many reasons we started this season with a lot of problems, the confidence can go down. To see this spirit, for sure I’m pleased. If there is this passion, we can fight for something important.”

Conte couldn’t resist taking a swipe at United manager Jose Mourinho, who had mocked the Italian’s complaints about injuries earlier this season.

Mourinho mentioned injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba as a reason why United slumped to their second defeat in their last three league games. But Conte said: “When you have 24 players in the squad, if you have one or two injuries that doesn’t work.”

It was another chastening return to the Bridge for Mourinho, who has been beaten on all three of his visits to his old club since taking charge at United last term.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.