Indian hockey

Minimum two medals from three: Hockey coach Harendra Singh’s target from marquee events

Over the course of the next year, the women’s team play Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.

by 
IANS

Harendra Singh has always delivered results whenever entrusted with an assignment and has now set his sights set on bigger wins after guiding the Indian women’s team to their first Asia Cup triumph in 13 years.

India’s chief coach feels that it is just the beginning as his team embark on a more difficult journey in 2018, which includes Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Asian Games in Indonesia and the World Cup in England. “The Asia Cup is just the foundation, we have to achieve much more. The year 2018 is very crucial for Indian women’s hockey. We have three important tournaments – Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup and I expect minimum 2 medals out of this three tournaments,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

By his own admission, he had barely watched women’s hockey, leave aside coaching a side, but the Asia Cup title after a hiatus of 13 years in Kakamigahara, Japan on Sunday made him believe that “nothing is impossible” in the world of sport. “I don’t remember following women’s hockey closely before the Hockey World League Semi-finals in Johannesburg earlier this year,” Singh said.

But for someone who has been associated with national teams over the years, Singh was confident that he could deliver in women’s hockey too. “I knew I can deliver in women’s hockey also. I can make a significant contribution for the Indian women’s team,” he said.

‘Any medal would do’

Image credit: Hockey India
Image credit: Hockey India

Known to be an astute tactician, Harendra had also coached the Indian junior men’s hockey team to World Cup gold in Lucknow last year. Harendra did not want to compare the two victories, “For a coach, every tournament is important. The Junior World Cup win and the Asia Cup title with the girls are completely different,” He added, “I had three years to prepare the junior men’s team while I prepared the girls in just 23-24 days. So the satisfaction of both the wins are different. [But] I am never satisfied.”

Singh has always been an obsessive coach, hungry for results. And whether it is in charge of his employer Air India or any other national team, Singh demands a podium finish. He weighed in on India’s chances at the upcoming marquee events, “Any medal would do. The colour of the medal, though, will be decided by the girls. Nothing is impossible.”

Prior to becoming the continental champions by beating China 5-4 in the shoot-out, India had already sneaked through to the World Cup by finishing 8th at the HWL Semi-finals in Johannesburg. “Since taking over, I just focussed on team bonding and worked on developing their confidence. They have worked towards that and also showed the world that they don’t need favours from others. They can earn their World Cup berth on merit,” Singh said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.