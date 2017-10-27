Premier League

City on top, Chelsea show grit: Five things we learnt from Premier League this weekend

The Sky Blues extended their outstanding run against Arsenal while Antonio Conte’s side stunned Manchester United.

by 
Chelsea FC

Manchester City were left eight points clear at the top of the table after they beat Arsenal 3-1 as second-placed Manchester United lost ground with a 0-1 loss away to reigning champions Chelsea. Tottenham Hotspur maintained their title charge thanks to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley while Liverpool piled the pressure on West Ham manager Slaven Bilic with a 4-1 win away to the Hammers.

Here are five things we learned in the Premier League this weekend:

Conte keeps axe-man Abramovich at bay

Image credit: Chelsea FC
Image credit: Chelsea FC

Given his record of ruthlessly disposing of managers perceived to be underachieving, the sight of demanding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich at the club’s training ground this week might have given Blues boss Antonio Conte cause for concern. Amid rumours that Chelsea’s players were beginning to resent Conte’s intense training regime, a midweek thrashing at Roma in the Champions League added to the feeling the Italian was in danger of becoming Abramovich’s latest victim.

With the Premier League champions falling well behind leaders Manchester City and Conte not hiding his frustration at the club’s transfer market failings, he couldn’t afford a defeat against Manchester United on Sunday. That Chelsea won 1-0, thanks to Alvaro Morata’s 55th-minute winner should calm talk about Conte’s future – for now.

Salah repays Klopp’s faith

Image credit: Liverpool FC
Image credit: Liverpool FC

When Jurgen Klopp persuaded Mohamed Salah to choose Liverpool ahead of several other suitors from Europe’s elite, even the Reds boss couldn’t have expected his signing to make such a superb start to life at Anfield.

Salah’s previous taste of the Premier League had been a disappointing spell with Chelsea, but the Egypt winger was revitalised by a stint in Italy and his form for Roma was good enough to persuade Klopp to bring him back to England in a £34 million deal in the close-season. Salah has repaid Klopp’s faith by scoring 12 goals, including two in Saturday’s 4-1 win at West Ham.

Spurs showing stomach for title fight

Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC
Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC

It is more than 50 years since Tottenham Hotspur were last crowned champions of England. The intervening decades have witnessed plenty of entertaining football from the London club only for a lack of defensive solidity to prove their undoing.

That they backed up their thrilling midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid with a scrappy 1-0 victory over Premier League basement club Crystal Palace suggests, however, that Spurs can produce the kind of grinding wins needed to sustain a title challenge.

Sanchez struggles sum up Arsenal plight

“He wants to be blue,” chanted Manchester City fans in regard to Alexis Sanchez as they recalled how the Arsenal star nearly joined their club during the last transfer window. Yet after a decisive win over the Gunners, with City 12 points clear of Arsene Wenger’s side, it was hard to see how Sanchez, who was not at his best, would get into the Etihad 1st XI even if a deal is revived in January.

Pulis’ record under threat

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has never been in charge of a team relegated from the Premier League but his side are perilously close to the drop zone, with Saturday’s 0-1 defeat by Huddersfield meaning they’ve now gone nine games without a win.

Pulis’s reputation and the fact there are still four sides below the Baggies is likely to buy him some time but he is under no illusions. “You can’t fault my players, who have worked incredibly hard,” Pulis said. “But we are in the results business and these results mean there’s some pressure on me.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.