Stephen Constantine names 26 probables for national camp ahead of Myanmar clash

Stephen Constantine has named 26 probables for the preparatory camp to be held before India face Myanmar in their fifth match of their 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign.
India have already qualified for the quadrennial tournament to be held in UAE in 2019, courtesy of four wins in four matches, with eight goals scored and one conceded. The last time the two teams met in Yangon, India won by a solitary goal margin, courtesy of a last-minute goal scored by captain Sunil Chhetri.
The match against Myanmar is slated for November 14, the kick-off of which is at 8 pm. From the list of 28 probables announced earlier by head coach Constantine, all players barring an injured Rowllin Borges and Nikhil Poojary have attended the camp. Both Borges and Poojary picked up injuries while training for their respective clubs and have hence, been ruled out for the match against Myanmar.
Constantine said: “We may have already qualified for the Asian Cup but that doesn’t mean we will take this game lightly. It’s time to work hard again and am looking forward to working with the boys.”
Squad
Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruathatthara, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das
Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Md. Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Halicharan Narzary
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Alen Deory, Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh