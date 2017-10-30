New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Focus on under-fire MS Dhoni in series decider

The former captain’s struggles with rotating strike has come under the scanner during the past year.

by 
IANS

MS Dhoni’s batting position will be under spotlight as India aim to go for the kill against a gutsy New Zealand in the third T20 International on Tuesday, despite weather threatening to play spoilsport in Thiruvanantapuram.

The series is levelled at 1-1 and just like the preceding Australia series, where the series decider T20 at Hyderabad was a washout, there are chances that this encounter against the Black Caps could meet same fate with as there is a forecast of rain.

The Virat Kohli-led India team has been on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, who have historically punched above their weight. It will be nearly three decades (29 years) since the city witnessed an international match and it has become all the more significant after calls to replace Dhoni from the shortest format gathering steam.

Former India great VVS Laxman, in no uncertain terms, said that while Dhoni can still be a part of One-day Internationals, it was time to groom someone new in the shortest format. While 49 off 37 balls with a strike-rate of 132 may make for impressive reading, the former captain’s inability to rotate strike during the past year has been a cause of concern.

At Rajkot, the former India skipper scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3 fours and 2 sixes) and managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries. It will be interesting to see where Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri slot Dhoni in the next game. There have been calls for Dhoni to be promoted No 4 in case India lose early wickets, as it will give him time to settle down.

The Indian team’s performance has been hit-and-miss so far. They outplayed the visitors in the first T20I by 53 runs and were crushed by 40 runs in the second game, where Colin Munro took the Indian bowlers apart with a blistering hundred.

While batting, save Kohli’s 65 off 42 balls was disappointing, the bowlers and the fielders also had a below-par day. Dropped catches hurt India’s chances too while debutant Mohammed Siraj had a debut to forget. However, the good work by first-choice pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped keep New Zealand below 200.

Will Siraj and Shreyas play?

It remains to be seen if the team management gives the Hyderabad pacer another opportunity or opt for an extra batsman in his place. Kohli admitted after the loss at Rajkot that the batsmen were not “good enough” and stressed the need for the rest of his team to chip in.

The Kiwis, who came into the series as the no 1 ranked T20 side, has since been displaced by Pakistan. Kane Williamson and Co, however, can regain the top spot by beating India in the final game. “I guess it was a contrasting performance from the last game. An improved performance on all sides, we need to keep doing this to beat India here and going on to the next game, we need to repeat this,” Williamson said after his’s win in Rajkot.

New Zealand lost the ODI series narrowly and are proving to be tricky customers in the T20s too. The spinners, along with seamer Trent Boult have put in impressive shifts. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who wasn’t part of the original squad, has been a revelation and kept the Indian batsmen under check with his clever variations.

Boult rocked the Indian top-order in Rajkot, snaring the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Dhawan. Newcomer Shreyas Iyer looked good during his knock of 23 but an indiscreet shot selection cost him his wicket. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has gone off the boil since the back-end of the Australia series. The hard-hitting all-rounder, too, won’t mind a return to form in a high-stakes game.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.