Video: Here’s a look at seven of Mumbai’s best football academies

The recently concluded Fifa Under-17 World Cup created quite an impact on India’s footballing landscape. It saw an Indian team play at a Fifa World Cup for the first ever time. It saw record crowds for a world cup of this age group. It got everyone talking. And despite India’s (expected) departure after three games, it sustained interest of the football-loving fans in our country.

With the Indian Super League around the corner, with the senior Indian football team enjoying it’s best run in years, it’s easy to see that interest in football in the country is at an all-time high.

The talk is also about how to get kids get interested in the game when they are young.

The Field, in association with Khelomore – a digital platform that brings together coaching academies – visited seven of the best ones in Mumbai. We asked the various academies about their facilities, what makes each of them unique and how the football landscape in changing in India.

Joga Bonito Football Academy

Farhad Dhunjisha is the co-founder and Coach of Joga Bonito School of Football. It’s simple, really. They stand for what the term defines - play beautiful. Run in Dadar Parsee Gymkhana in Dadar, the academy trains kids between 3-14 years.

Term: 1 month
Gender: Both
Ages: Under 10 and Under 14
Location: Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana
Price: 3000 per month

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/sports-academies/joga-bonito

Play

India Rush Soccer School

The Indian partner of Rush Soccer USA - India Rush Soccer. It is one of the world’s largest youth soccer clubs. Originally started in Denver, it came to India in the year 2015 and has multiple centers across the country.

Term: 1 month
Gender: Both
Ages: 5 to 19
Location: St. Andrew’s Turf, Bandra West
Price: 2500 onwards

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/landing/indiarushsoccerclub

Play

Arsenal Soccer School

Inspired by the North London-based Premier League club, Arsenal Soccer Schools have been running since 1985 and residential programmes since 1991. The training programme is being executed in over 20 centres in 9 cities across India training nearly 1000 students through the Arsenal Soccer Schools’ curriculum and methodology

Term: Quarterly (4 months)
Gender: Both
Ages: Above 5
Location: Across Mumbai
Price: Rs. 9000 - Rs. 14000 per Quarter

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/landing/arsenalsoccerschool

Play

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Academy

An initiative by India’s former football captain - Bhaichung Bhutia. BBFS offers football coaching through 24 training centers across the country in 10 cities.

Term: 3 months
Gender: Both
Ages: 5 to 17
Location: Borivali West
Price: 4500 onwards

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/landing/bhaichungbhutiafootballschools

Play

Western India United Academy

Alphonso Santiago (formerly Head Coach and Manager for Churchill Brothers & he also coached the Maharashtra Football Team at at various levels including the seniors for 15 years) started this academy in the year 2008. With state of the art facilities and training equipment, this academy adds a professional touch to training.

Term: 3 months
Gender: Both
Ages: 3 to 16
Location: Thakur village, Kandivali East
Price: 2500 - 3000

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/sports-academies/western-india-united-academy

Play

FCB Escola

One of dozens from the Official Football Schools of FC Barcelona, Escola offers top quality training to select upcoming footballers. It’s the same kind of academy that produced top players like Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta.

Term: Quarterly (4 months)
Gender: Both
Ages: 5 to 17
Location: Matunga
Price: Rs. 12000 - Rs.15000 per quarter

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/landing/fcbescola

Play

Football Club Mumbaikars

With an ideology to train players the right way at an early age, Football Club of Mumbaikars empower youth to discover their potential and promote values to encourage living an ethical life, more than just learning the beautiful game.

Term: 1 month or 3 months
Gender: Boys
Ages: Under 8 and Under 12
Location: Hiranandani Gardens, Powai
Price: Rs 2500 onwards

For booking: https://www.khelomore.com/landing/footballclubofmumbaikars

Play
