international football

Air Force Club secure second successive AFC Cup title

The Iraqi club defeated Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol 1-0 to retain the AFC Cup crown they retained in 2016.

by 
AFC Media

Iraq’s ‘Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya’ or Air Force Club as they’re more popularly known, claimed their second AFC Cup title in a row after defeating Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol 1-0 in the final. Istiklol had beaten Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate in the Inter-Zonal final, en route to the grand finale.

Air Force Club’s defence had been rock solid throughout the tournament, having kept six clean sheets in 10 games and conceding just five goals. Istiklol, meanwhile, had scored 23 times prior to Saturday’s encounter, meaning the tie was billed as a classic attack versus defence.

Manuchehr Dzhalilov, who had seven goals to his name, had been the Tajik side’s biggest threat in the 2017 campaign. Three times the striker had a sight of goal on Saturday, but he fired well over from the penalty spot once and saw his other two shots blocked by the visitors’ stubborn defensive line.

Further up the pitch, Khaled Mbayed was a rock in the Air Force Club midfield, with his 15 duels won almost double the number of any Istiklol player. Mbayad’s four successful tackles was also more than anyone on the pitch, as the classic 4-4-2 formation provided plenty of resistance.

In the end, for the first time in the tournament, Istiklol were unable to register a single shot on target and drew their only blank of the campaign. They have now played Iraqi opposition six times in three seasons and have not scored a single goal in these games.

By the time Emad Mohsin rocketed the ball into the back of the net midway through the second half, there only looked like one winner, before Hammadi Ahmed really should have made the winning margin wider but spurned two late opportunities, including a missed penalty.

“We were not so good in the first half, but after the break we regrouped and put in a much better performance. We missed a penalty kick but eventually scored the all-important goal,” commented Mohsin on his team’s performance on the night.

“It is a historic achievement for us and for Iraqi football. I am delighted that we were able to bring joy to our fans back in Iraq.”

With this, Istiklol have now lost two of the last three AFC Cup finals.

(With inputs from the-afc.com)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.