Indian hockey

From Gurjit Kaur to Savita Punia: Four players who impressed during India’s Asia Cup triumph

Harendra Singh began his tenure as coach with India lifting the trophy after 13 years.

by 
Hockey India

The India women’s hockey team won the Asia Cup by beating higher-ranked China in the final on Sunday in Japan. The match went into a penalty shootout with India beating China 5-4. In the process, India qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2018. India had failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup and finished ninth in the 2010 edition. Last year, the women’s team qualified for the Rio Olympics after a gap of 36 years. It was in 2004 when Indian women’s team lifted the Asia Cup after beating Japan 1-0 in the final.

Under new coach Harendra Singh, the women’s team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament in Japan and were at their ruthless best as they netted 28 goals before the penalty shootout against China in the final.

It was a splendid all-around performance by the team including a solid show by defenders Gurjit Kaur and Deep Grace Ekka. India strikers Navjot Kaur and Naveent Kaur were also prolific with captain Rani Rampal leading from the front. In front of goal, vice-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia did a fine job including a brilliant save during the penalty shootout against China in the final.

Here are four players who stood out for India.

Gurjit Kaur

India’s defender and drag flicker Gurjit Kaur had a sensational tournament in Japan. She ended the tournament as the third-highest goal scorer by netting eight goals. She converted seven penalty corners including a hat-trick against Kazakhstan in the quarter-final. In the semi-final she scored twice against defending champions Japan, which included a brilliant field goal.

To give her company was defender Deep Grace Ekka, who scored three goals, which were all penalty corners. The duo was at their defensive best as well, making sure the goals were hard to come by for the opposition, with only five goals conceded throughout the tournament.

Hockey India
Hockey India

Navjot Kaur

The 22-year-old striker from Kurukshetra netted five goals at the tournament excluding the crucial penalty during the shootout against China in the final. She scored a brace against Singapore in the opener and followed it up in the group stage match against China. However, she did not score against Malaysia and Kazakhstan. She made up for it in the semi-final against Japan and scored the all-important goal against China before the penalty shootout took place.

Along with striker Navneet Kaur, who scored four goals during the Asia Cup, the duo were well assisted by captain Rani Rampal, which resulted in India scoring 28 goals in the tournament.

Hockey India
Hockey India

Savita Punia

India’s vice-captain was a big factor in the team conceding just five goals throughout the tournament, keeping two clean sheets against Singapore and Malaysia. Savita made a great save in sudden death to ensure India the 5-4 score in penalty shootout. With six straight wins, Savita’s contribution was India’s X-factor in the tournament.

The tournament also saw Savita complete 150 international matches for India. She achieved the milestone against China in their second round clash. India won that match 4-1. The 27-year-old made her debut in 2009 and was a part of the team that featured in Rio Olympics 2016.

Credit: Hockey India
Credit: Hockey India

Rani Rampal

India captain Rani led from the front and set the tempo for the team from the first game against Singapore. She scored two goals in the 10-0 win in their first match of the tournament. In the second game against China, she netted once more to score her third goal in two matches. She was also brilliant with assists as she created chances for strikers Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur.

Fittingly, Rani scored the winning penalty which sealed India’s win in the final. She scored twice in the penalty shootout along with midfielders Monika and Lilima Ming and Navjot to help India lift the trophy after 13 years.

File photo
File photo
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, onion, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.