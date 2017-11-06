Indian hockey

From Gurjit Kaur to Savita Punia: Four players who impressed during India’s Asia Cup triumph

Harendra Singh began his tenure as coach with India lifting the trophy after 13 years.

by 
Hockey India

The India women’s hockey team won the Asia Cup by beating higher-ranked China in the final on Sunday in Japan. The match went into a penalty shootout with India beating China 5-4. In the process, India qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2018. India had failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup and finished ninth in the 2010 edition. Last year, the women’s team qualified for the Rio Olympics after a gap of 36 years. It was in 2004 when Indian women’s team lifted the Asia Cup after beating Japan 1-0 in the final.

Under new coach Harendra Singh, the women’s team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament in Japan and were at their ruthless best as they netted 28 goals before the penalty shootout against China in the final.

It was a splendid all-around performance by the team including a solid show by defenders Gurjit Kaur and Deep Grace Ekka. India strikers Navjot Kaur and Naveent Kaur were also prolific with captain Rani Rampal leading from the front. In front of goal, vice-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia did a fine job including a brilliant save during the penalty shootout against China in the final.

Here are four players who stood out for India.

Gurjit Kaur

India’s defender and drag flicker Gurjit Kaur had a sensational tournament in Japan. She ended the tournament as the third-highest goal scorer by netting eight goals. She converted seven penalty corners including a hat-trick against Kazakhstan in the quarter-final. In the semi-final she scored twice against defending champions Japan, which included a brilliant field goal.

To give her company was defender Deep Grace Ekka, who scored three goals, which were all penalty corners. The duo was at their defensive best as well, making sure the goals were hard to come by for the opposition, with only five goals conceded throughout the tournament.

Hockey India
Hockey India

Navjot Kaur

The 22-year-old striker from Kurukshetra netted five goals at the tournament excluding the crucial penalty during the shootout against China in the final. She scored a brace against Singapore in the opener and followed it up in the group stage match against China. However, she did not score against Malaysia and Kazakhstan. She made up for it in the semi-final against Japan and scored the all-important goal against China before the penalty shootout took place.

Along with striker Navneet Kaur, who scored four goals during the Asia Cup, the duo were well assisted by captain Rani Rampal, which resulted in India scoring 28 goals in the tournament.

Hockey India
Hockey India

Savita Punia

India’s vice-captain was a big factor in the team conceding just five goals throughout the tournament, keeping two clean sheets against Singapore and Malaysia. Savita made a great save in sudden death to ensure India the 5-4 score in penalty shootout. With six straight wins, Savita’s contribution was India’s X-factor in the tournament.

The tournament also saw Savita complete 150 international matches for India. She achieved the milestone against China in their second round clash. India won that match 4-1. The 27-year-old made her debut in 2009 and was a part of the team that featured in Rio Olympics 2016.

Credit: Hockey India
Credit: Hockey India

Rani Rampal

India captain Rani led from the front and set the tempo for the team from the first game against Singapore. She scored two goals in the 10-0 win in their first match of the tournament. In the second game against China, she netted once more to score her third goal in two matches. She was also brilliant with assists as she created chances for strikers Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur.

Fittingly, Rani scored the winning penalty which sealed India’s win in the final. She scored twice in the penalty shootout along with midfielders Monika and Lilima Ming and Navjot to help India lift the trophy after 13 years.

File photo
File photo
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.