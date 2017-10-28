Team management must brief MS Dhoni about his role in T20s, says Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag advised Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get going from ball one while chasing big totals and asked the Indian team management to brief the about his role in the T20 team on Monday.

Even though he scored 49 off 37 balls in the second T20 International against New Zealand, Dhoni once again found himself in the centre of attention with some raising questions about his selection in the squad.

“Dhoni should realise his role in the team. He has to change the momentum early while chasing a strong total. He has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point,” said Sehwag while speaking to India TV.

The 36-year-old Dhoni had a strike rate of 132 at the end of his innings, but the inability to rotate strike has prompted some to raise questions.

Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests and 251 One-day Internationals, felt the Virat Kohli-led side needed Dhoni at the moment.

“Team India needs MS Dhoni at the moment, even in T20 cricket. He will step down at the right time. He will never block the way for any young cricketer,” said Sehwag.

During his stay in the middle, Dhoni scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) but managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries.

Sehwag had earlier said that the Indian team was ‘yet to find a suitable replacement’ for Dhoni. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1, with the decider taking place at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.