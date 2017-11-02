Badminton

Teamed up by chance, Rutuparna and Mithula are now India’s most promising women’s doubles pair

Till she came to Hyderabad, Panda had not known what a formal coaching system feels like.

by 
Maharashtra Badminton Association

Nagpur: In the last edition of the senior national badminton championship in Patna, 18-year-old Rutuparna Panda teamed up with her 12-year-old sister Swetaparna in the women’s doubles category, for lack of better options.

The girls from Cuttack in Orissa had qualified for the Nationals in February by winning the state championship and lost in the third round against another junior pair of Mithula UK and Ashwini Bhat.

Nine months later, the elder sibling reached the women’s doubles semi-final of the same tournament in Nagpur after pairing with one half of the combination that beat them in Patna.

Rutuparna cannot stop gushing about the change in fortunes in the last seven months.

“Coaches in the Gopichand Academy saw me play at the Nationals in Patna and asked me to come to Hyderabad for a one month camp. I wasn’t sure about going since I had never stayed away from my parents and family for that long. But I thought I will try for a month. The coaches made me really comfortable and here I am,” said Panda.

Panda had been playing on the junior and senior circuit for a few years. She was one of the many talented shuttlers around who were playing both singles and doubles but nobody took much notice.

Former doubles international and now Indian team coach Arun Vishnu was the one to spot Panda playing in Patna and convinced chief national coach Pullela Gopichand to call her in for a trial of sorts.

“She was playing women’s doubles with her younger sister in Patna,” said Arun. “Rutuparna was making her sister stand in the front court while she played from the back. But her strokes and movement impressed us and so we called her to the camp. I had seen her before as well and liked her game. But this time around she was so impressive that we thought it was time to give her a chance.”

Big move to Hyderabad

Till she came to Hyderabad, Panda had not known what a formal coaching system feels like. The siblings got interested in the sport after watching their father Ramchandra, who has a spare parts shop, participate in a few open court tournaments in their home town and started learning the game from him.

“We don’t have any coaching centre in Cuttack,” Panda said. “There is a NIS (National Institute of Sports) coach in Bhubaneshwar but it was too far for us so our father only became our coach.”

After coming to Hyderabad, the training methods were a huge step up for Panda but Arun insists that the drive of the girl was amazing, as she was willing to push herself without any prodding and soon gave up singles to concentrate on just doubles training.

Meanwhile, Mithula shifted to the Gopichand Academy from Bangalore’s Prakash Padukone Academy just a month later after her earlier partner decided to concentrate on singles, and the coaching staff decided to pair her up with Panda.

Mithula, by then, was the country’s best junior doubles player and had won every junior tournament in the country with Bhat.

So was it difficult for both to adjust? “Not at all,” said Mithula, who had decided to make a career in doubles soon after reaching three finals in the 2015 Jaipur Junior Nationals. “It was very clear that when the coaches suggested that I play with her they knew about her qualities. We just had to build our communication and work hard.”

The level of improvement in their communication can be understood from the fact that Mithula ends up answering questions of Panda’s background. While Mithula is calm and calculated with her expressions on and off the court, Panda is bubbly and that helps them tackle pressure situations on the court.

“It’s (Panda’s energy) to do a lot with she being new to the circuit. She is eager to learn, do everything the coaches want to do and that is why she is also progressing well,” explained Trupti Murgunde, who was the coach of the team for the Asian U-19 championship where Panda made her international debut.

While the first selection was probably based on 17-year-old Mithula’s reputation as they had played just one national ranking together, they made it to the World U-19 team on merit by winning the three ranking tournaments they featured in.

Experience matters

In the semi-finals in Nagpur on Tuesday, the pair struggled to close out big points as they went down 18-21 21-12 21-16 against Prajakta Sawant and Sanyogita Ghorpade.

They began well by winning the first game but needed time to adjust to rather difficult court conditions in the second game. The third game was all about nerves and the experienced Sawant made them pay for their mistakes.

“We will learn a lot from this match. We lacked the experience to come up with right strategy in the third game and that cost us the match,” said Mithula.

The semi-final result notwithstanding, the pair has shown that their coaches were right in teaming a rookie with an already established player. The coaches are now hoping that they can build on this foundation to earn success on the international stage.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, onion, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.