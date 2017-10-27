Mary Kom, Sonia Lather move to final of Asian Boxing Championship, Shiksha, Priyanka bow out

Mary Kom’s bid for a fifth Asian Boxing Championship gold medal is on track as she beat Japan’s Tsubasa Komura by unanimous decision in Ho Chi Minh in the 48 kg semi-final on Tuesday. The Manipuri, who won the bout 5-0, has progressed to the final for fifth time in six appearances at the event.

The Indian put up a dominant display in all three rounds of the contest, outmanoeuvring her opponent in emphatic fashion. However, it was Komura who started well, taking the attack to Mary Kom. During the closing stages of the first round, the five-time World Champion found her rhythm and landed a couple of solid jabs.

The Japanese fought hard to get back in the contest but the 34-year-old managed to hold off the former’s attacks. The final round was one-way traffic from the start with Mary Kom comfortably out-punching Komura.

The Indian all but sealed the contest with a series of ferocious hooks in the space of seconds.

Sonia Lather, Priyanka Choudhary, L Sarita Devi, Lovlina Borgohain and Seema Poonia will also fight for a place in the final on Tuesday.

Shiksha bows out

Shiksha Singh bowed out of the tournament, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-ting by unanimous decision in what was a one-sided bout.

Lin got off to a flying start, using her long reach to good effect. Lin was devastating with her left, landing hooks with consummate ease in the first two rounds. Shiksha made a valiant effort to find a foothold in the contest in the early exchanges of round three.

However, she had too much ground to cover and was unable to force the issue. Lin’s reflexes were lightening-quick and regularly pushed her opponent to the far corner.

Sonia battles through

Sonia Lather became the second Indian to move to the final after registering a win via unanimous decision against Uzbekistan’s Yodgoroy Mirzaeva in the 57 kg category.

The first three minutes were largely cagey but the the contest opened up in the second round with Mirzaeva going on the offence. Despite her best efforts by mixing up cross-punches and jabs, Lather was solid in defence and was able to fend off the Uzbek’s attacks.

A couple of crucial hooks in the third round turned the tide in the 25-year-old’s favour. Mirzaeva, though, battled hard and had cornered Lather at will in round two but was unable to breach the staunch defence of the Indian.

Priyanka crashes out

Priyanka Choudhary crashed out of the tournament in her 60 kg semi-final match against South Korea’s Oh Yeon-ji by a unanimous decision. The Indian finished the bout well but allowing her opponent to dictate terms in the first two rounds proved to be a costly tactical move.

Choudhary too, much like her compatriots, took the safety-first approach in the opening round. The Korean, though, showed sharp footwork. Choudhary found herself pushed to the far corners of the ring. With Oh running out of gas in round three, Choudhary found her groove back, but it went in vain.