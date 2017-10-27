Mary Kom enters Asian Boxing Championship final, Shiksha bows out
The five-time World Champion was adjudged winner by unanimous decision.
Mary Kom’s bid for a fifth Asian Boxing Championship gold medal is on track as she beat Japan’s Tsubasa Komura by unanimous decision in Ho Chi Minh in the 48 kg semi-final on Tuesday. The Manipuri, who won the bout 5-0, has progressed to the final for fifth time in six appearances at the event.
The Indian put up a dominant display in all three rounds of the contest, outmanoeuvring her opponent in emphatic fashion. However, it was Komura who started well, taking the attack to Mary Kom. During the closing stages of the first round, the five-time World Champion found her rhythm and landed a couple of solid jabs.
The Japanese fought hard to get back in the contest but the 34-year-old managed to hold off the former’s attacks. The final round was one-way traffic from the start with Mary Kom comfortably out-punching Komura.
The Indian all but sealed the contest with a series of ferocious hooks in the space of seconds.
Sonia Lather, Priyanka Choudhary, L Sarita Devi, Lovlina Borgohain and Seema Poonia will also fight for a place in the final on Tuesday.
Shiksha bows out
Shiksha Singh bowed out of the tournament, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-ting by unanimous decision in what was a one-sided bout.
Lin got off to a flying start, using her long reach to good effect. Lin was devastating with her left, landing hooks with consummate ease in the first two rounds. Shiksha made a valiant effort to find a foothold in the contest in the early exchanges of the third round.
However, she had too much ground to cover and was unable to force the issue. Lin’s reflexes were lightening-quick reflexes and regularly pushed her opponent to the far corner.