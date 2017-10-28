India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I live: Another series decider faces rain threat
It’s a series decider between the two sides again. Who’ll triumph? Updates will auto refresh.
What’s at stake?
06:55 pm: Of course, just because the rain gods are threatening to spoil our fun, doesn’t mean we can’t have any? Let’s rewind to see what’s at stake tonight. India have never won a bilateral T20I series against New Zealand (heck they hadn’t won a match before the first game in Delhi). New Zealand, on the other hand, have had a pretty rotten run in India in limited-overs. Like we said earlier, they have had a case of ‘decideritis’ – unable to close out crunch games. Kane Williamson’s side have consistently played excellent cricket in the subcontinent and would be, weather willing, raring to go tonight as well.
Also, it’s a pretty big night for Trivandrum, as this is the first international match to be hosted in this new stadium.
Rain threatens decider
06:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of yet another decider between the men in blue and the Black Caps. That’s a third one in the last 12 months – after the ODI deciders in 2016 and 2017, it’s now in T20Is. The venue is Trivandrum. But the sports-mad fans of Kerala are in for a frustrating evening with rain threatening to spoil the fun for us all. The toss, for starters, has already been delayed.