Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu shocks seventh seed Ivan Yuen to enter quarters at CCI Squash meet

Former national champion Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu entered the quarter finals of the main draw by shocking Malaysian seventh seed Ivan Yuen in four games in the USD 50,000 CCI International JSW Indian Squash Circuit 2017 on Tuesday.
Sandhu, who came through two rounds of the qualifiers in the PSA event to enter the main draw, showed greater application and skill to topple his higher ranked Malaysian rival 4-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-2 in 51 minutes at the Cricket Club of India.
In another surprise, wild card Ramit Tandon of India shunted out the number 8 seed Abdulla Mohd al Tamimi of Qatar 11-7, 4-11, 11-4, 11-3 in 45 minutes to join compatriot Sandhu in the quarters.
India’s main hope, third seed Saurav Ghosal, hardly broke a sweat as he outclassed English qualifier Joshua Masters to make it a triple delight for the Indian fans.
Ghosal, ranked 21st in the PSA circuit, simply outplayed Masters 11-4, 11-2, 11-3 with a flurry of brilliant shots that brooked no answer from his bewildered rival to enter the quarters.
Sandhu, ranked 69 in the world, took time to settle down against his 46-ranked Malaysian rival to drop the opening game.
But he took control of the match from there on by running up big leads early in each of the next three games. He led 6-1 in all these games and did not allow Yuen to fight his way back.
In fact the Malaysian, who was penalized on quite a few occasions for coming in the Indians way, seemed to throw in the towel once the lead became too big in all the games.
Sandhu hit fluently on both flanks, was the faster of the two and took the ball early. He also played some excellent drop shots to fox his rival.
Results (1st round): [Q] Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (IND) beat [7] Ivan Yuen (MAS) 4-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3; Joel Makin (WAL) beat [6] Chris Simpson (ENG) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7; [Q] Mazen Gamal (EGY) beat [4] Omar Abdel Meguid (EGY) 4-11, 11-7, 11-3, 8-4 (retired); [5] Nicolas Muller (SUI) beat [Q] Ammar Altamimi (KUW) 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7;
[WC] Ramit Tandon (IND) beat [8] Abdulla Mohd al Tamimi (QAT) 11-7, 4-11, 11-4, 11-3; (4) Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt (Q) Joshua Masters (ENG) 11-4 11-2 11-3.