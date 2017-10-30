Badminton

Decide schedule but play Nationals every year: Badminton Association to India’s top players

The country’s best shuttlers have already raised concerns about scheduling of the championship considering the hectic international calendar.

by 
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal pose with the women's singles trophy for the Senior Nationals along with Maharashtra Badminton President Arun Lakhani

Nagpur: The top Indian badminton players have been politely told by the Badminton Association of India that skipping the senior Nationals is not an option anymore. BAI is even willing to schedule the national championship according to their convenience.

BAI had gone out of its away this year to ensure that the top players participate in the Nationals at Nagpur by tweaking the tournament format to allow the singles stars a direct entry in the pre-quarters, and in the last eight for doubles, and also increased the overall prize money to Rs 60 lakh.

The presence of top players has meant that the tournament has attracted thousands of fans with the summit clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles and Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy in men’s singles likely to be played in front of a packed Mankapur Sports Complex on Wednesday.

It has also helped bring out the best among the youngsters who were keen to put their best foot forward against the top stars.

Packed international calendar

However, questions were already being raised as to whether the likes of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and others would play the Nationals next year as they had already spoken about the hectic international schedule.

Even K Srikanth had spoken about the scheduling issue earlier in the day when asked whether he would play the Nationals again next year. “I will like to play the Nationals but it all depends on when it is scheduled and how the conditions are,” he told reporters.

When the question was posed to BAI president Dr Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of some of these players at a media conference on Tuesday night, he made it very clear that the players will have to play and gave them the option to decide the time for the same.

“Players will decide when the competition will be conducted, Sarma said. “They will sit down and give us a three or four days slot [during] any time of the year. We will host the senior Nationals according to their convenience so that their international commitments are not compromised. I am sure they will continue to participate.

“Next year, it may not be in November. It may be in July or August or October, whenever our players are comfortable,” he added.

Scheduling a national championship would be a tough ask next year with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games added to the already tight international calendar but BAI is confident that they would come up with a solution to that problem.

Even chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said as much. “If you see the next year’s scheduling, the tournaments start right from second week of January. We, as a country, actually have the toughest schedule before in addition to normal BWF (Badminton World Federation) tournaments. We play in Commonwealth and Asian Games too… The players will always find it difficult.

“But with the kind of innovative format, which has been thought of for the Nationals this year and also the kind facilities here, makes it attractive for players to come,” he added.

Playing Nationals vs training

There is no doubt that the players are extremely happy with the court conditions and facilities provided to them and many told stories of dismal conditions in earlier tournaments during informal communications to drive home the point as to why they began skipping the Nationals.

Though none of them were willing to come on record but given a choice most of these players, especially in men’s singles, would like to use the period for training. “The competition to get into the Indian team for major events like the Asian Games, CWG has got tough,” said a player who is in the world’s top 50.

“This means we need to really protect our international ranking. So when we get a break, we want to use it for training. The Nationals needs to be ideally held when we have a longer break.”

This time around, the players said they have hardly got time to train for the China Superseries Premier, which starts next week, and the Hong Kong Open following that.

The general consensus is that the best period to hold the Nationals would be January or February, or in July or August, as there is a long break before and after the World Championship.

But next year, even that would be difficult as the tweaked BWF schedule to accommodate Asian and Commonwealth Games has not left a window of opportunity during that period.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.