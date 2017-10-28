Badminton

Decide schedule but play Nationals every year: Badminton Association to India’s top players

The country’s best shuttlers have already raised concerns about scheduling of the championship considering the hectic international calendar.

by 
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal pose with the women's singles trophy for the Senior Nationals along with Maharashtra Badminton President Arun Lakhani

Nagpur: The top Indian badminton players have been politely told by the Badminton Association of India that skipping the senior Nationals is not an option anymore. BAI is even willing to schedule the national championship according to their convenience.

BAI had gone out of its away this year to ensure that the top players participate in the Nationals at Nagpur by tweaking the tournament format to allow the singles stars a direct entry in the pre-quarters, and in the last eight for doubles, and also increased the overall prize money to Rs 60 lakh.

The presence of top players has meant that the tournament has attracted thousands of fans with the summit clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women’s singles and Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy in men’s singles likely to be played in front of a packed Mankapur Sports Complex on Wednesday.

It has also helped bring out the best among the youngsters who were keen to put their best foot forward against the top stars.

Packed international calendar

However, questions were already being raised as to whether the likes of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and others would play the Nationals next year as they had already spoken about the hectic international schedule.

Even K Srikanth had spoken about the scheduling issue earlier in the day when asked whether he would play the Nationals again next year. “I will like to play the Nationals but it all depends on when it is scheduled and how the conditions are,” he told reporters.

When the question was posed to BAI president Dr Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of some of these players at a media conference on Tuesday night, he made it very clear that the players will have to play and gave them the option to decide the time for the same.

“Players will decide when the competition will be conducted, Sarma said. “They will sit down and give us a three or four days slot [during] any time of the year. We will host the senior Nationals according to their convenience so that their international commitments are not compromised. I am sure they will continue to participate.

“Next year, it may not be in November. It may be in July or August or October, whenever our players are comfortable,” he added.

Scheduling a national championship would be a tough ask next year with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games added to the already tight international calendar but BAI is confident that they would come up with a solution to that problem.

Even chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said as much. “If you see the next year’s scheduling, the tournaments start right from second week of January. We, as a country, actually have the toughest schedule before in addition to normal BWF (Badminton World Federation) tournaments. We play in Commonwealth and Asian Games too… The players will always find it difficult.

“But with the kind of innovative format, which has been thought of for the Nationals this year and also the kind facilities here, makes it attractive for players to come,” he added.

Playing Nationals vs training

There is no doubt that the players are extremely happy with the court conditions and facilities provided to them and many told stories of dismal conditions in earlier tournaments during informal communications to drive home the point as to why they began skipping the Nationals.

Though none of them were willing to come on record but given a choice most of these players, especially in men’s singles, would like to use the period for training. “The competition to get into the Indian team for major events like the Asian Games, CWG has got tough,” said a player who is in the world’s top 50.

“This means we need to really protect our international ranking. So when we get a break, we want to use it for training. The Nationals needs to be ideally held when we have a longer break.”

This time around, the players said they have hardly got time to train for the China Superseries Premier, which starts next week, and the Hong Kong Open following that.

The general consensus is that the best period to hold the Nationals would be January or February, or in July or August, as there is a long break before and after the World Championship.

But next year, even that would be difficult as the tweaked BWF schedule to accommodate Asian and Commonwealth Games has not left a window of opportunity during that period.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.