New Zealand in India

Dhoni in T20Is, Bumrah for Tests and more: Talking points from India vs New Zealand

Over the space of these six matches, there were quite a few talking points that emerged for India.

by 
Images: BCCI / Sportzpics

Two three-match series that went all the way, quite literally. When the last over of the respective One-Day International and Twenty20 deciders were underway, a series win was well within the reach for New Zealand.

And India, after months of playing opponents who didn’t offer much resistance, were stretched by the talented Black Caps. It made for exciting cricket.

Over the space of these six matches, there were quite a few talking points that emerged from India’s point of view, starting with...

The middle-order question

Before the ODI series began, India had used an entire playing squad at the No 4 position in the past couple of years. Starting from Yuvraj Singh, going through the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul and finishing with Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav. While Jadhav didn’t do his case any good with a soft dismissal in Mumbai in the first ODI, Karthik enhanced his reputation with a solid half century in the second match that helped India level the series.

And both of them didn’t feature in the T20I series afterward, where Shreyas Iyer (among others) got a go.

With the next ODI series not scheduled for a month, it’ll be interesting to see if Karthik will back in to the XI again or whether the musical chair will continue based on what transpires during the Test series and the Ranji Trophy. Karthik has been here before. His good run in the West Indies was not rewarded with a place when the team was selected again for the Sri Lanka series, post the Test matches. All said and done, if the middle order (and specifically the No 4) was the biggest question facing Virat Kohli and the Indian team management, then the answer doesn’t seem any clearer.

Kohli has mentioned how Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have reaped the benefits of knowing they are going to make it to the playing XI more often than not, and thus have been able to execute plans much better. It’s time, perhaps, to extend the same logic to the middle order as well.

The MS Dhoni question

“If I fail three times, no one is going to point fingers at me because I’m not over 35. The guy is fit, he is passing all the fitness tests, he is contributing to the team in every way possible, tactically on the field, with the bat. If you look at the series against Sri Lanka and Australia, he did really well and in this series he hasn’t got much time to bat.”

Kohli, not surprsingly, made a passionate defence of his former captain after the series win against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram. The numbers will tell you that Dhoni finished the T20 series with the highest average and second best strike rate after Kohli among the Indian batsmen who played all three matches. Numbers will also tell you that his recent T20I numbers are not any different than his overall statistics since 2007.

But the question is whether his position in the team, when not being the captain, as a specialist wicket-keeper batsman is warranted when there are younger options available, who could be blooded in, given that the next World T20 isn’t until 2020, when he would be close to 40.

The argument supporting Kohli’s defence is that, given Dhoni is a near-certainty to make it to the ODI World Cup squad for 2019, playing him in the shortest format is just that extra amount of game time that he lacks these days.

Well, we can debate it all we want, but one gets the feeling the decision is ultimately Dhoni’s to make.

More on the Dhoni situation here.

The Jasprit Bumrah question

Man of the match in the T20I decider and man of the series as well. Deserved to be the man of the match in the ODI decider, but hey, a batsman scored 147 so he had to get the award, because that’s how cricket works, right? Bumrah has enhanced his reputation from being the best India had in the shorter formats to, perhaps, the best in the world right now in doing what he does.

So naturally, the next question was whether it was time for him to make his Test debut.

BCCI
BCCI

Bumrah, it’s worth remembering, is still only 23. Among the rich fast bowling options at Kohli’s disposal, Bumrah is the youngest. He is, also, uniquely suited to the shorter formats, with his repertoire of slower ones and yorkers. Of course, his new ball bowling has improved just like every other aspect of his bowling this season, as he showed in Kanpur in the third ODI, when Bhuvneshwar had a bad day at the other end, being taken apart by Colin Munro.

As we had written in these pages earlier, whether by design or fate, India now have two very different-looking sides for Tests and the limited-overs formats. And the results are there to see. The workload on the players has been reduced to manageable extents and except for Kohli and to an extent, Hardik Pandya, there is no one in the team in dire need of a rest. Bringing Bumrah into the Test XI would change that and the load on the youngsters valuable shoulders would instantly shoot up.

And it would also be a disservice to the efforts of Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, who have been magnificent with the red ball in India’s march to No 1 in Tests, if either of them have to make way for Bumrah in the high-stakes series against South Africa. The youngster from Baroda has played just 26 first class matches for Gujarat and would be better off, in the short term, honing his red ball skills here, before his inevitable inclusion in the Test squad.

The spinner question

Chahal in the ODI series: 3 matches, 28 overs, 134 runs, 4 wickets, Average 33.50, RR 4.78

Chahal in the T20I series: 3 matches, 10 overs, 70 runs, 3 wickets, Average 23.33, RR 7.00

While Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took turns to occupy the second spinner’s slot, Chahal went ahead and established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. His two overs in the final T20I, in an 8-over shootout, went for eight runs. EIGHT. Chahal brought in all his IPL experience, and produced two overs of top defensive leg-spin bowling, using the crease to vary his angles and keeping the ball out of the batsmen’s reach.

Axar and Kuldeep impressed in patches, and murmurs over whether either of them is good enough to keep Ravindra Jadeja out of the limited overs side are beginning to crop back up, the selectors have been vindicated in quote-unquote resting their two premier Test spinners.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.