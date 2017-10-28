NBA 2017-18

NBA: Antetokounmpo’s 40-point effort against Cavaliers goes in vain, Mavericks stun Wizards

The Cavs defeated Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 while the Mavs registered a 113-99 victory over Wizards.

by 
Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a scintillating 40-point masterclass but it was not enough to stop LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from claiming a thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo’s superb display, which also included nine rebounds and three assists, threatened to overwhelm the Cavs as they sought to bounce back from Sunday’s shock loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

But 30 points from James and 32 points from Love helped the Cavs hang on for a 124-119 victory at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena. James and Antetokounmpo seemed locked in their own personal duel for long periods of an absorbing contest and finished with similar figures.

Later, James admitted the Athens born Antetokounmpo – nicknamed “The Greek Freak” – was all but impossible to defend against. “He attacked non-stop for however many minutes he was on the floor,” James said. “You got to put multiple bodies in front of him and then when you do put multiple bodies in front of him, he’s still able to score. He’s great in transition and great getting at the rim.”

The high-scoring contest saw three other Cleveland players make double figures, with J.R. Smith posting 20 points and Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade grabbing 10 apiece. Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, was backed by 22 points from Malcolm Brogdon and 20 from Khris Middleton.

Cleveland improved to 5-6 with the win, while the Bucks fell to 4-6.

‘Collective will’

Elsewhere, Harrison Barnes poured on 31 points as the Dallas Mavericks made a mockery of the form book with an upset over the Washington Wizards. The Mavs, owners of a league-worst 1-10 record heading into the game, made sure of a 113-99 win after producing a late fourth quarter run.

Dennis Smith posted 22 points and Wesley Matthews added 14 as the Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak in style. Dallas had led 64-53 at halftime and opened up a 16-point lead at one stage in the second half.

However, they were given a scare when Washington closed to 90-88 with the clock running down. Yet Dallas responded with a 15-5 run to clinch a deserved win for the Texas franchise. “We came into the game with a great collective force and collective will,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ve been getting kicked around and it’s no fun. Tonight our guys drew a line in the sand and really brought things to another level defensively.”

Washington, however, were left ruing their inability to put up decent numbers, making only only 42.7 percent from the field against one of the league’s worst defenses. The defeat was the Wizards’ third straight home loss and their fifth in seven games. Washington fell to 5-5 with the loss. Wizards ace John Wall, who put up 23 points and 14 assists, blamed slack defending for the loss.

“You have to be able to guard in this league, and we haven’t done that at the beginning of this season,” Wall told reporters. In New York, the Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points as the Knicks staged yet another late rally to win, beating the Charlotte Hornets 118-113 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks fought back from a 15-point third quarter deficit to score a win which boosts them to 6-4 for the season.

In San Antonio, the Spurs (7-4) romped to victory over the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5), winning 120-107. LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points for San Antonio while Danny Green added 24 and Rudy Hall 22 from the bench. Pau Gasol also cracked double figures with 19 points.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.